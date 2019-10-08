MKS Instruments Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Breaking News
ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that the Company will release third quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 212-6076 for domestic callers and (707) 287-9331 for international callers, and an operator will connect you.  Participants will need to provide the operator with the Conference ID of 9980809, which has been reserved for this call.  A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company’s website at www.mksinst.com. 

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, power, reactive gas generation, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control, optics, and laser-based manufacturing solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

