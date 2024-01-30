ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MKS Instruments, Inc. (Nasdaq: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that transform our world, was recognized for outstanding production support by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at their Supply Chain Management Forum.

“We are honored to be recognized for our efforts over the past year and proud to see our valuable partnership with TSMC highlighted in this way,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer at MKS. “Our organizations share a common goal to drive innovation through our cutting-edge research and technology, which is only possible through close collaboration and mutual support. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with TSMC further by making meaningful contributions to their continued success.”

TSMC is the world’s first dedicated semiconductor foundry. As the founder and a leader of the Dedicated IC Foundry segment, TSMC held its 2023 Supply Chain Management Forum on December 7, 2023 to acknowledge its partners for their support and outstanding contributions throughout the past year. MKS is a critical components/sub-systems provider and was recognized for their timely and high-quality professional services which contribute to TSMC’s supply chain stability.

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

