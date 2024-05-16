SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MLS Grid is proud to announce MLSOK, representing the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Associaiton of REALTORS® (OKCMAR) is joining the MLS Grid and will use the platform to provide data services.

“MLSOK strongly believes in data integrity and innovation to deliver an orderly marketplace, and MLS Grid will allow our MLS to efficiently provide data feeds with standardized modern technology.” said John Ferreira, interim CEO of MLSOK and OKCMAR. “It’s imperative that the brokerages and vendors serving our marketplace are connected to the most reliable and intuitive tools available.”

MLS Grid supports multiple listing services (MLSs) in their vital role of delivering timely, accurate and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies. With nearly 500 MLSs nationwide, it can be a daunting task to roll up data from numerous markets to fuel websites, marketing systems, market analytics, and brokerage management systems. MLS Grid streamlines real estate data access, management, and compliance.

“We’re pleased to offer an easy and efficient way for MLSs like MLSOK to deliver data feeds from one centralized source,” said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. “We’re excited that MLSOK sees the value we bring to making the market work better for all.”

MLS Grid works with more than 1,400 brokeages and technology companies across more than 30 MLS markets.

About MLSOK

MLSOK serves 8,600 MLS subscribers in Oklahoma City and surrounding areas and is a leading advocate for real estate professionals, offering education, resources, and support to its members. The MLS has a mission of providing members with innovative services, programs and education and advocating for private property rights. It places an emphasis on professionalism and ethical real estate practices.

About MLS Grid

Currently representing nearly 360,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their “localization” of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, and Flexmls systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.

