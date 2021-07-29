Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MMEX Resources Corp. Advances Plan for Green Energy

MMEX Resources Corp. Advances Plan for Green Energy

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

MMEX solar powered ultra-low sulfur fuels with carbon capture project in Texas progresses

FORT STOCKTON, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MMEX Resources Corp. (OTCPK: MMEDX), a development-stage company focusing on planned hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuel projects with carbon capture, announced it has completed certain milestones with its technology provider for its West Texas project.

Jack W. Hanks, President and CEO of MMEX Resources Corp., said, “We announced on Feb. 8, 2021, and Mar. 24, 2021, our modified business plan moving MMEX to clean energy production. We plan to provide solar power to produce blue hydrogen with carbon capture, green hydrogen by electrolysis and for the transition to the hydrogen economy by producing hydrogen along with ultra-low sulfur transportation fuels in the interim.”

“We have now completed significant milestones on the technology timeline and financing for our Ultra Fuels 2 Plus project. With our first round of financing closing on Jul. 20, 2021, we are accelerating the design and engineering of the Ultra Fuels 2 Plus project which incorporates up to a 95% reduction in overall emissions after carbon capture. Fine-tuning of the process design has provided for additional crude-type flexibility beyond what was initially targeted at the facility. We can broaden the selection of crude feedstock and we project significantly improved plant economics. We are also able to expand the clean fuels product flexibility, with the facility being slated to produce finished transportation grade ultra-low sulfur diesel; 87 Regular, 87 Clear, and 93 Premium grades of gasoline, readily available to our market on Interstate 10, the “transcontinental” highway traveling thru eight states from coast to coast.”

Gerry Obluda, Principal of Polaris Engineering, the technology provider and EPC of the UF2 Plus project added, “We have selected a major technology partner to license carbon capture technology and become the first oil refinery in the world to fully capture CO2 emissions, inclusive of the power generation for the facility. Polaris has completed the UF2 process design and is accelerating the site-wide engineering design inclusive of carbon capture and is on track to deliver lump sum turnkey pricing for the complete facility on advanced progress milestones early fourth quarter of 2021.”

About MMEX Resources Corp.
MMEX Resources Corporation (MMEX) is a development stage company formed to engage in energy industry infrastructure projects. Leveraging its management and business relationships from the traditional energy sector, MMEX is currently engaged in developing planned projects to produce potentially hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuel products combined with CO2 capture. MMEX is also engaged in the development of solar power for distribution to its planned projects. For more information about MMEX, visit www.mmexresources.com.

About Polaris Engineering.
Polaris Engineering is a full-service provider of engineering, procurement and construction for heavy industries around the world. Polaris Engineering has been operating for over 25 years in the Industrial Hub of Southwest Louisiana. Our company was founded and prospers by offering process engineering consulting and EPC services. We have built success by helping our clients find innovative and cost-effective process solutions to their operating and debottlenecking challenges. This process expertise is still a source of pride for our company today. www.polarisepc.com.

Media Inquiries

For MMEX Resources:

Kristen Quinn
Director, Public Relations
Paige PR
[email protected]

MMEX Investor Inquiries
Please contact MMEX Resources Corp. directly at
[email protected]

For Polaris Engineering:
Ray Fontenot
[email protected]

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements. These risks include but are not limited to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, our lack of revenues, general business conditions, the requirement to obtain significant financing to pursue our business plan, our history of operating losses and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. In particular, readers should note MMEX undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.