Leading-edge speaker panels include industry innovators from AI4Manufacturing and Canada Makes

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show (MMTS) 2024, the pivotal event for Quebec’s manufacturing sector, is returning to the Palais des congrès de Montreal from June 18-20, 2024. MMTS, produced by SME, the nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing technology and fostering manufacturing and engineering talent and capabilities in North America, is the province’s leading manufacturing event and promises three days of innovation all under one roof. The event will showcase the latest in Quebec’s manufacturing landscape, encompassing machine tools, tooling, and metalworking applications, as well as the smart manufacturing sectors, including automation and robotics, AI, cybersecurity, clean energy, battery technology and additive manufacturing.

MMTS 2024 will bring together more than 5,000 manufacturing professionals interacting with a powerful lineup of more than 250 OEMs and suppliers, 750,000+ pounds of live equipment, 100 new innovative products and 25 educational sessions by industry thought leaders across 175,000 square feet of exhibition space.

Among the reasons to plan to attend MMTS 2024 are to experience the latest industrial innovations in action through real-time machinery demonstrations, stay ahead of groundbreaking products setting the pace for the future of manufacturing, learn about an array of innovative solutions elevating efficiency and productivity, gain invaluable insights from top experts, leading the way in the ever-evolving manufacturing landscape, and connect with field leaders, opening doors to collaboration and growth.

Highlights of the event include featured presentations led by preeminent industry voices:

How AI Empowers Canadian Manufacturers with Cost-Efficient Technology: Presented by AI4Manufacturing, the session will be hosted by John Cigana, director of project development – NGen, and showcasing Remi Duquette, vice president, industrial AI, Maya HTT; Valérie Judd-Rohal, senior manager, Deloitte’s Supply Chain & Network Operations; and Eric Janosz, principal, AIoT Sector, WTA Partners.

Shaping the Future of Canadian Industries with Additive Manufacturing: Presented by Canada Makes, the session will again feature NGen’s John Cigana along with Frédéric Marion, product manager for AP&C; Yahya Abderrafai, Ph.D., senior additive manufacturing specialist, AON3D; and Luc Pouliot, CEO, Polycontrols, as they explore the cutting-edge realm of additive manufacturing and its impact on industries across Canada.

“MMTS 2024 demonstrates the strength and innovation of Quebec’s manufacturing sector. It’s a celebration of our collective strength and vision in advancing manufacturing,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, SME executive director and CEO.

Each evening will feature networking sessions so that the attendees and exhibitors enhance their manufacturing operations without disruption to their daytime schedule.

“MMTS 2024 is where Quebec’s manufacturing meets innovation,” says Arjun Hajela, group manager of Canadian events at SME. “We’re showcasing transformative technologies and fostering collaborations that will elevate the province’s industry to new heights.”

As MMTS 2024 readies to open its doors, professionals are invited to forge new connections and experience firsthand the groundbreaking technologies propelling manufacturing forward. Registration is now open for MMTS 2024. Visit mmts.ca now.

About SME:

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. Together we share one common belief: Manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity. SME accelerates new technology adoption and inspires and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem that drives competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. We believe in technology’s power and humanity’s innovation to advance our society and meet many national challenges. We design new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of innovation and growth. Learn more at SME.org, or follow SME on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

