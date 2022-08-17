Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MNSO ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages MINISO Group Holdings (MNSO) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm’s Attorneys, IPO-Related Securities Class Action Filed

MNSO ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages MINISO Group Holdings (MNSO) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm’s Attorneys, IPO-Related Securities Class Action Filed

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges MINISO Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: MNSO) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.   A securities class action related to MINISO’s Oct. 15, 2020, initial public offering of approximately 30.4 million American Depositary Shares at $20/share has been filed.

Relevant Period: Oct. 15, 2020 – July 26, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 17, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/MNSO
Contact An Attorney Now: MNSO@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

MINISO Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Securities Class Action:

The litigation focuses on MINISO’s repeated claims, enabling it to complete its IPO, that its business model was a high margin, asset-light network of thousands of independent franchise stores who shoulder capital expenditures and operating expenses, and on its claims it would use IPO net proceeds to expand its business operations.

The complaint alleges that the IPO offering documents misleadingly stated or failed to disclose: (1) MINISO and undisclosed related parties owned and controlled many more MINISO stores than previously stated; (2) as a result, MINISO concealed its true costs; (3) MINISO mischaracterized its true business model; (4) MINISO and its Chairman engaged in planned unusual and unclear transactions; (5) as the result of at least one of these transactions, MINISO risks breaching contracts with Chinese authorities; and, (6) MINISO would imminently and drastically drop its franchise fees.

On July 26, 2022, analyst Blue Orca Capital published a scathing report concluding in part that MINISO owns and operates about 40% of MINISO stores. Hundreds of stores are registered to company executives or persons connected to its Chairman and, “MINISO’s chairman, Ye Guofu, bilked hundreds of millions of freshly raised capital from public investors through a series of crooked transactions revolving around the purchase and construction of a massive headquarters in China.”

As of the date of the filing of the action, MINISO’s ADSs trade almost 70% below the IPO price.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving MINISO misrepresented its asset-light business model and how it would use of its IPO proceeds,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in MINISO and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding MINISO should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email MNSO@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw. 

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.