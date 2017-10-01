Mnuchin says no regrets over government plane use

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday he does not regret using a government plane to travel to Kentucky in August with his wife to view the solar eclipse and speak to business leaders, calling it “completely justifiable.”
