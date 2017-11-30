MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc.’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary iQ7/24 Inc. Signs an Agreement With Kia Canada to Modernize Its Loyalty/Digital Marketing Platform

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. (“MOBI724” or the “Company”) (CSE:MOS) (OTCQB:MOBIF), a Fintech leader offering all in one fully integrated EMV payment, Card-Linked Offers, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Solutions, is pleased to announce that iQ724 Inc. (“iQ7/24”), a wholly owned subsidiary of MOBI724, has signed an agreement with Kia Canada Inc. (“KIA”) (OTC:KIMTF), a leading automotive brand in Canada, to modernize KIA’s loyalty platform and convert its network of 200 dealerships to a virtual terminal for the issuance and redemption of loyalty points. iQ7/24 has operated KIA’s loyalty program during the last 8 years managing over 300,000 members through a First-in-Class points system and offer/reward redemption process. This redesign of the program will eliminate the need for a physical loyalty card and include a Business Intelligence engine directly integrated with real-time dashboards.

“It is a privilege for our team to continue to have the opportunity to work with a leading brand such as KIA. The fact that KIA has asked us to redesign their loyalty program so as to implement our modern fully integrated suite of Loyalty & Business Intelligence Solutions is a testament to KIA’s desire to remain in the forefront of loyalty offerings and solutions,” declared Marcel Vienneau, President of iQ7/24 and CEO of MOBI724.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (www.kia.ca – www.facebook.com/kiacanada), a maker of quality vehicles for the young-at-heart, is a subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) which was founded in 1999 and sells and services high quality, class leading vehicles like the Soul, Forte, Optima and Sorento through a network of 190 dealers nationwide. Kia Canada Inc. employs 154 people in its Mississauga, Ontario headquarters and four regional offices across Canada, including a state-of-the-art facility in Montreal. Kia’s brand slogan “The Power to Surprise” represents the company’s global commitment to surprise the world by providing exciting & inspiring experiences that go beyond expectations.

For more information about Kia Canada and our products, please visit our Media Centre at KiaMedia.ca or contact:

Mark James

Corporate Communications Manager

Kia Canada Inc.

T: 905-755-6251; C: 416-660-3568; E: [email protected]



Maxime Surette

Product Communications Manager

Kia Canada Inc.

T: 905-755-6272; C: 416-316-3313; E : [email protected]

John Adzija

National Manager, Corporate Communications & Corporate Partnerships

Kia Canada Inc.

T: 905-755-6266; C: 905-301-6207; E: [email protected]

About MOBI724

We enable smart transactions anywhere

MOBI724, a leader in the FinTech industry based in Montreal (Canada), offers a unique and fully integrated suite of payment, digital marketing and business intelligence solutions with a combined EMV Payment, Card Linked Offers, Digital Marketing & Business Intelligence platform that works on any card and any mobile device. MOBI724’s solutions add value to all types of transactions benefiting banks, retailers and cardholders by leveraging available user and purchasing data to increase transaction volumes and spend. MOBI724 provides a turnkey solution to its clients to capture card transactions on any mobile device, at any point of sale or from any payment card. MOBI724 provides its customers with full and comprehensive traceability and enriched consumer data through its offering. Its solutions enable card associations, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, mobile operators and card issuers to create, manage, deliver and “track and measure” incentive campaigns worldwide to any mobile device and allow its redemption at any point of sales.

For further information about MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc., please visit MOBI724.com or contact:

Mr. Andreas Curkovic

Proconsul Capital Ltd.

T: 416-577-9927;

E: [email protected]