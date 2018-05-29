MOBI724 Global Solutions Welcomes a Leading Technology Executive as COO to its Management Team to Accelerate Growth and Revenues

MONTREAL, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. (“MOBI724” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:MOS) (OTCQB:MOBIF), a global Fintech company offering a fully integrated suite of multiple EMV payment Card-Linked, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Solutions, today announced that Sylvain Tassé has joined the Company as its Chief Operating Officer.

Sylvain has more than twenty-five years of experience as a senior officer in various technology firms. Most recently, Mr. Tassé was CEO and shareholder of Ozone Wireless Inc., Barbados. His career is distinguished by a successful track record of increasing sales, launching new products and improving operational efficiencies. He is also comfortable in mastering the challenges of young technology companies, as demonstrated by his founding of Bi2U Inc., a distributor of sophisticated visual analytics solutions. Mr. Tassé’s focus at MOBI724 will be to increase sales, to optimize and expedite product implementation once contracts are signed, and to oversee the launch of new products as well as the implementation of new ventures.

Marcel Vienneau, CEO of MOBI724, said, “I am delighted to welcome Sylvain to MOBI724’s executive team. Sylvain’s unique combination of technical expertise, operational understanding and entrepreneurial experience is an ideal fit for MOBI724. Sylvain will ensure the Company drives revenues quickly from sales while ensuring superior delivery of our multiple products. As COO, Sylvain will assume many of my previous responsibilities, and I will now be able to focus the majority of my time on sales activities of various kinds in multiple countries, business development, and the execution of our long-term growth plan.”

This appointment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

“We enable smart transactions anywhere”

MOBI724, a global Fintech company, offers a fully integrated suite of multiple Payment Card-linked, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Solutions, which work with any payment card, on any mobile device and at any Point of Sale; and a mobile EMV compliant payment platform. MOBI724 provides turn-key solutions for card associations, card issuers, banks, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, to create, manage, deliver and track and measure incentive campaigns worldwide in real time. The company captures value from big data to deliver seamless and personalized user experiences for the benefits of all parties in the ecosystem. MOBI724 headquarters are in Montreal, Canada, and the company presently has operations in North and Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia Pacific.

