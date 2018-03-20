MobiCard Announces: Resolution to Internal Disputes, New Team Additions, and Audit Review Update

MobiCard Inc. announces an end to internal conflicts, new team additions, and audit review update

The Company, a provider of a SaaS based proprietary mobile business card solutions, is announcing that the Board of Directors and CEO James Bento have worked out an amicable conclusion to internal conflicts that the company believes is advantageous to all parties, which has achieved a solution that will benefit the company, the shareholders and all parties. The company is happy to have reached this solution without having to litigate. The agreement paves the way for the Company to be reinvigorated and in a better position to achieve its goals and objectives.

The company engaged, retained or hired a variety of new people to the MobiCard Inc. team in order to strengthen, broaden, and assist the company in its goals for monumental growth, and in order to achieve its short term, as well as long term goals and objectives.

The Company is proud to announce and welcome to the team Stan Bowers as an Independent Contractor in a consulting capacity to shape, develop and for a time, lead the marketing team. Stan has a long history of working with start-up companies to guide marketing departments in their growth goals. Stan has significantly increased the value of more than 5 start-up companies developing global and domestic markets while running marketing, and various operational capacities. He has taken one company on his resume from cash flow negative, to cash flow positive in less than six months, resulting in that company being purchased by a leading private equity group for a substantial increase in its former valuation. Similar to MobiCard Stan quadrupled a SaaS company’s revenues in 18 months that was later acquired for $50 million dollars. His long accomplished marketing resume includes a company he developed the US marketing strategy and market for that is now valued at over $100 million. Stan Bowers has expressed a great interest in the MobiCard product and has expressed that his relationships with these previous companies would be a great place to start for marketing. The companies he has worked with in the past could benefit from the MobiCard platform. The company believes he is a perfect fit to develop the marketing strategy for the MobiCard platform and to get the company to grow exponentially in a timely manner.

Another Independent contractor that the company has retained who is also a shareholder is Donald Boyle. Mr. Boyle has a B.S. Degree in E-Commerce Management from Friends University in Wichita, KS, and he will be assisting in advertising, advertising sales, marketing, and product development.

MobiCard Inc. has engaged with more than six individuals to add to the team in various capacities. It has retained a new Technology team coordinator, as well as an independent contractor to fulfill its business development position. It has retained another individual to focus on aiding the company in its financials and is in discussions with a variety of others in various capacities to round out its team and strengthen its numbers.

Joshua Sodaitis, the Chairman of the Board and sole Director, said, “We received word that the work papers have been completed by Richard Edelson from Get OTC Current, and he has sent them to our Audit Review Firm BF Borgers CPA. When they have reviewed the scope of work, they will give us a time frame for completion of the Audit. I look forward to getting the financials current as quickly as possible.”

The company is working vigorously to restore shareholder value and confidence.

MobiCard Inc. fka Peer to Peer Network (“PTOP”) owns and markets its core technology, a SaaS mobile solution branded C2A MobiCard, a scalable mobile business card software platform that enables users to create a customized web based personalized mobile app that is sharable by text sms, email, digital and social media. Subscribers are able to track card opens, views and shares all while validating and analyzing new leads and referrals in real time, thereby knowing who and when to follow up www.freemobicard.com

