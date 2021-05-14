Mobile Beacon awards community grant to The HUBB Arts & Trauma Center

Johnston, Rhode Island, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobile Beacon is celebrating 10 years of providing high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations. In honor of this anniversary, Mobile Beacon is providing 10 community grants to local and national organizations in support of their missions and the incredible work they do in their communities.

Mobile Beacon is honored to provide a community grant in celebration of this anniversary to The HUBB Arts & Trauma Center in Newark, NJ. We are thrilled to support The HUBB Arts & Trauma Center in its mission to increase opportunities for success by providing healing programs, services, and events for under-served youth and their families through experiences that Entertain, Educate, and Empower! We are honored to be able to supply a $10,000 monetary donation, as well as 10 laptops, 10 4G LTE hotspot devices, and free Mobile Beacon service to the organization.

The HUBB Arts & Trauma Center will use the mobile hotspots in three ways.

To launch their HUBB HELP App via IOS and Android platforms. To broadcast news and information out to the community. To support their student mentoring programs.

Additionally, the $10,000 donation will be used to expand their building to increase their arts education programming.

“I am so excited to receive this — show of support on behalf of the youth and families we serve at The HUBB Arts & Trauma Center. As we work to improve wellness and long term outcomes in our community. Thank you!”– Mr. Al-Tariq Best, CEO at The HUBB.

Mobile Beacon is proud to be celebrating 10 years of providing nonprofits, schools, and libraries with Mobile Beacon’s unlimited mobile broadband service to connect their communities. In the 10 for 10-year grant series, Mobile Beacon hopes to not only provide anchors of the community with resources to help carry out their missions, but also to raise awareness of the organizations we serve and their own work in the community and beyond.

About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations. In honor of our 10th anniversary, Mobile Beacon is awarding 10 community grants to anchors of our local community, who embody a similar mission in creating opportunities for underserved groups and investing in our nation’s future. Through the broadband service, Mobile Beacon provides, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at http://www.mobilebeacon.org.

About The HUBB Arts & Trauma Center: The HUBB aims to combat the impact of violence and victimization on youth, and families through alternative therapeutic measures for youth, focused around arts and entertainment; engaging families in stabilization through education, and creating avenues for healing and growth through empowerment. We have an array of free intergenerational programming, serving youth between the ages of 12 through 24 that assists victims of crime or have been exposed to violence, crime, or other trauma. We have successfully helped hundreds of children and families enrolled in our programs. Our evaluations show that participants improve behavior, academic performance, and decision-making once they are engaged in our programming. Learn more about us at www.ThatHUBBLife.org

