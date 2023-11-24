An increase in the adoption of portable machines for crushing and screening is expected to propel the mobile crushers and screeners market size during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global mobile crushers and screeners market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 4.0 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for mobile crushers and screeners is expected to close at US$ 2.7 billion.

Increasing construction activities globally, driven by urbanization, infrastructure renovations, and large-scale projects, create a consistent demand for mobile crushers and screeners. The growing demand for minerals and metals fuels the need for efficient crushing and screening equipment in mining operations. Mobile crushers and screeners are essential for processing ores, aggregates, and other mining materials.

The surge in investment in residential and commercial properties and the rise in the development of roads, bridges, and highways are fueling the demand for crushed stones, gravels, and other aggregates is expected to spur the mobile crushers and screeners market growth in the near future.

The growing focus on recycling and increased sustainable practices in construction and mining industries drives the need for mobile crushers and screeners. These machines play a crucial role in recycling applications by processing and reusing materials like concrete, asphalt, and demolition waste.

Competitive Landscape

Most companies invest significantly in R&D activities, primarily to develop innovative products and increase their mobile crushers and screeners market share. Key players operating in the global mobile crushers and screeners industry offer customized and hybrid products that require low maintenance and provide environment-friendly operations. They are also collaborating with different companies to expand their customer base.

Astec Industries

Keestrack

Komatsu Ltd.

McCloskey International

Metso

Rubble Master

Sandvik

TEREX

Tesab Engineering Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Wirtgen Group

Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the mobile crushers and screeners market was valued at US$ 2.6 billion

Based on product type, the crusher segment is expected to hold a prominent market share during the forecast period.

Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Manufacturers are developing machinery with lower emissions, reduced noise levels, and improved fuel efficiency, aligning with environmental regulations and sustainability goals.

Ongoing innovations in mobile crusher and screener technologies enhance efficiency, productivity, and reliability. Integration of advanced features like automation, telematics, remote monitoring, and IoT-enabled devices contributes to better performance and operational control.

Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market – Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold the largest share from 2023 to 2031. The United States and Canada are major markets for mobile crushers and screeners in the region. The presence of well-developed construction, mining, and infrastructure sectors is boosting the mobile crusher and screeners market statistics in North America.

Europe is a mature market with established infrastructure and construction activities. Infrastructure renovations, urbanization projects, and sustainable construction practices influence demand for mobile crushers and screeners. European countries often emphasize environmentally friendly solutions, leading to innovations in eco-friendly machinery.

Key Developments in the mobile crusher and screeners market

Terex Corporation has focused on expanding its product portfolio by introducing new mobile crushers and screener models with enhanced features for better efficiency and productivity. Collaborations and partnerships for technological advancements and incorporating eco-friendly features in their machinery have been part of their strategy.

Sandvik AB has been a major player in introducing advanced mobile crushing and screening solutions, emphasizing automation, connectivity, and efficiency. They have invested in research and development, aiming to improve the overall performance and sustainability of their equipment.

Metso Corporation – has been active in developing innovative mobile crushing and screening solutions, particularly focusing on improving energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. They’ve emphasized digital solutions for predictive maintenance and process optimization in their equipment.

Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market – Key Segments

By Product Type

Crushers

Jaw Crushers

Single Toggle

Double Toggle

Cones

Single Cylinder

Multi Cylinder

Impact Crushers

Horizontal Shaft Impact

Vertical Shaft Impact

Roll Crushers

Single Roll

Double Roll

Triple Roll

Quad Roll

Screeners

Trommel

Vibrating

Disc

Grizzly

Others (Revolving and Banana, etc.)

By Operation

Tracked

Electric

Non-electric

Wheel

Electric

Non-electric

By Output Potential

Below 200 stph

200 – 300 stph

300 – 400 stph

400 – 500 stph

Above 500 stph

By Transport Weight

Below 50,000 lbs

50,000 to 1,00,000 lbs

1,00,000 to 1,50,000 lbs

Above 1,50,000 lbs

By Application

Aggregate

Mining

Construction

Demolition

Mineral Processing

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

