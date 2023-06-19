Growing Adoption of Digital Assets Drives the Mobile Device Management Market

New York, USA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global mobile device management market will escalate from USD 3.3 billion in 2022 to USD 24.2351 billion by 2032, growing at a 24.80% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2023-2032). The global mobile device management market is likely to garner rapid revenue growth during the next few years.

Market Synopsis:

Mobile device management (MDM) is a comprehensive solution designed to protect devices aligned in the same networks with enhanced corporate security, thus, increasing employee productivity and empowering the enterprise workforce with the power of mobility. The continual business needs to effectively manage and secure smart connected devices used in the organization would drive market growth.

MDM can manage smart connected devices, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, desktops, and rugged connected devices with many operating systems, such as iOS, Android, macOS, and others. The proliferation of smart connected technology boosts the mobile device management market revenues.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure –

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1247

Market Competitive Landscape:

Leading mobile device management market players are:

BlackBerry (Canada)

Microsoft (US)

VMware (US)

MobileIron (US)

IBM (US)

SAP (Germany)

Citrix Systems (US)

SOTI (Canada)

AirWatch (US)

Sophos (UK)

Scope of the Report – Mobile Device Management Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 24.235 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 24.80% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities The IT admin is also gaining a single view to have visibility of different endpoints. Key Market Dynamics The youth of the nations is acting as a driving force economically. Collaborating to generate a good boost to the supply chain mechanism





Buy Now Premium Research Report – Get Comprehensive Market Insights.

The vast uptake of mobile device management solutions among businesses to improve productivity by increasing security and decreasing downtime is a key driver in enhancing market growth. Rapidly growing businesses looking to expand their operations and services find MDM solutions as the best option to secure their mobile devices, continually increasing in numbers to meet changing business needs.

Industry Trends:

In future years, iOS, Android, and macOS are expected to make up around two-thirds of operating systems worldwide. As a result, this will boost the demand for enhanced device management capabilities offering an integrated IT management experience. With the proliferation of digitization and automation across industries, smart connected devices are continually growing in organizations of all sizes.

Building security into a mobile environment requires a highly encrypted identity management platform to control and administer all mobile device certificates from one place. A new device introduced into a network brings along a new vulnerability. Besides, many configurations and platforms working in the same network make it challenging to manage security.

With the growing adoption of remote work/work-from-home and bring-your-own-device policies in various corporations, security solutions that protect devices, data, email, and applications have become more important for businesses to control the entire UEM/MDM landscape from a single management point. Trusted encryption and identity provided by mobile device management software help businesses reduce IT administration, improve end-user productivity, reduce IT risk, optimize mobile device spending, and enable enterprise growth.

Segments:

The mobile device management market report is segmented into types, organization sizes, verticals, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into solutions and services. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises and large-sized enterprises. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, transportation, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, and others. By regions, the mobile device management market is segmented into the Asia-Pacific, MEA, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) on Mobile Device Management Market –

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-device-management-market-1247

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global mobile device management market. The region is home to many advanced communication technologies and witnesses the high use of mobile devices. Besides, the increased demand for MDM solutions from rapidly growing industries increases the market size. The wide adoption of cloud-based deployment services and mobile device management propels market shares.

With the growing use of iOS, Android, and macOS operating systems, the demand for enhanced device management capabilities is expected to grow significantly in this region. Moreover, the growing trend of integrating Windows devices will increase the need for an all-in-one integrated IT management experience.

Europe has emerged as a widely growing market for mobile device management solutions, with many firms constantly turning to MDM services. Also, many organizations in this region are adopting MDM technologies to respond to growing data security concerns. Furthermore, the proliferation of smartphones provides enormous opportunities for business growth.

The mobile device management market is brisk in the Asian Pacific region. Many APAC countries, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, are witnessing huge growth and customer demand for MDM services and solutions. Additionally, rising sales of smartphones and mobile devices, alongside the strong presence of notable MDM providers with the availability of sophisticated technologies, boost the regional market growth.

There is a spike in consumer electronics sales, which is a key driving force behind the rising need for security solutions to safeguard these devices. Also, the presence of leading MDM technology providers and smartphone manufacturers in this region fosters the mobile device management market size. All these factors are expected to boost the supply chain mechanism.

Competitive Analysis:

The mobile device management market witnesses several strategic partnerships alongside other strategic approaches such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and service & technology launches. Leading industry players make vast investments in research and development activities and dive into their expansion plans.

They make vast investments in new product development and global expansion initiatives. The market would witness relentless innovations and new products in the coming years, eventually intensifying competition among synchronous motor manufacturers.

Ask for Customization – Get a customized version of the report by submitting a customization request.

For instance, on May 25, 2023, 42Gears, a leading global provider of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions, launched ChatGPT Plugin for its SureMDM mobile device management platform. This is a significant milestone for 42Gears on its journey to become the first MDM provider to leverage the ChatGPT plugin for its comprehensive device management solution.

This plugin empowers users to interact with their devices more naturally and intuitively, unlocking a new level of productivity and efficiency. 42Gears’ SureMDM offers robust features and an innovative approach to managing mobile devices. Enhanced with ChatGPT, SureMDM can now enable intelligent conversational capabilities.

Related Reports:

Smart Spaces Market – Smart Spaces Market To Hit USD 5.6 Billion at a 14.5% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

– Smart Spaces Market To Hit USD 5.6 Billion at a 14.5% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR) Health Cloud Market – Health Cloud Market Projected To Hit USD 115.7 Billion at a 15.6% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

– Health Cloud Market Projected To Hit USD 115.7 Billion at a 15.6% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR) Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market – Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market Worth USD 3,818.8 Million at a 35.2% CAGR By 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Browse through more Information And Communications Technology Research Reports.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us: