MOBILE EDGE DEBUTS ESSENTIAL NEW PRODUCTS AT CES 2020

Highlights Include Expansion of CORE Gaming Line and Next-Gen ScanFast™ 3.0

Mobile Edge – New Products… New Year… Coming Soon

Core Gaming – Power On! New Rolling Console Case

Anaheim, CA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ANAHEIM, CA (January 14, 2020)—The 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas may be over, but for many companies and pioneering thinkers it represents only the beginning of “what’s next” for numerous innovative and transformative tech products. Mobile Edge debuted a number of new products there, including an expansion of its award-winning Core Gaming Line, the next generation of its ScanFast™ (TSA checkpoint-friendly) backpacks and briefcases, and a special edition Alienware backpack.

“CES is always such an exciting time for tech companies and consumers, and the 2020 experience was no different,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “This year we were thrilled to debut a variety of exciting new products sure to be hits with road warriors, busy professionals, students, and gamers who look to Mobile Edge to create new and innovative ways for them to carry, organize, and protect their gear.”

Core Gaming

With the addition of a new Messenger Bag, Mini Duffel/Gear Bag, Accessory Bag, and a Rolling Console Bag to its Core Gaming Line (which already features award-winning backpacks, apparel, mobile power, mouse pads, and other accessories), gamers can rely on Mobile Edge even more to help them carry virtually everything they need to that LAN party or weekend gaming getaway.

June said he is particularly excited about the addition of the new Rolling Console Bag which, as the name suggests, can carry gaming consoles such as the soon-to-be-released PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, while also providing room for tablets, laptops, and even Switch consoles. Combine the Rolling Console Bag with the Core Backpack, which can sit atop the roller courtesy of a handy trolley strap, and gamers can carry all of their gear and accessories in one sleek, stylish unit.

The Rolling Console Bag and Core Backpack also feature hook-and-loop backing for team badges and patches, wired interiors for power, and side ports for exterior power.

ScanFast 3.0™

Mobile Edge also debuted the third generation of its popular TSA checkpoint-friendly line of functional and fashionable backpacks and briefcases for men and women. ScanFast™ 3.0 boasts new features such as the inclusion of RFID pockets, wired interiors for power, and side ports for exterior power. Also, new to the line is the addition of the ScanFast backpack for women.

Other Products Introduced at CES

Special edition Alienware Area-51m Elite Backpack, which Mobile Edge produces for Alienware (only a limited number of these top-end, custom gaming backpacks are available, and they’re sure to be popular among the gaming crowd).

Continued expansion of Mobile Edge’s Alienware Apparel offerings of hats, hoodies, jackets, shirts, and tee shirts.

Smart Tech Organizer for organizing wires, power, tablets, and more. It easily slides in and out of most bags and is perfect for the mobile traveler.

Wireless Charging Mouse Pad

Availability & Samples

All products are expected to roll out during the second quarter of 2020, if not earlier. To get on Mobile Edge’s waiting list for samples, contact Paul June at [email protected]

Link to Product Images: Click Here

About Mobile Edge

Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.

# # #

Attachments

ces-2020

IMG_0332

CONTACT: PAUL C JUNE Mobile Edge, LLC 714-399-1400 [email protected]