Mobile Edge Honors U.S. Military Plus Pandemic Front Liners This Memorial Day

Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military. This year, Mobile Edge and many others are also expressing thanks for the numerous heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as remembering the lives of those claimed by it. Through July 2020, our #POWERON Gift Cards Program will donate 20% of Mobile Edge gift card amounts to various COVID-19 relief efforts. Qualifying gift cards are available in denominations ranging from $25 to $250 at MobileEdge.com.

Anaheim, CA, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Long known as the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military. This year, Mobile Edge and many others are also expressing thanks for the numerous heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as remembering the lives of those claimed by it. Through July 2020, our #POWERON Gift Cards Program will donate 20% of Mobile Edge gift card amounts to various COVID-19 relief efforts.

Mobile Edge thanks all military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice, those who continue to keep us safe at home and aboard, and all the first responders, health care workers, and others who have worked tirelessly over the past few months to keep us well and to keep supply lines for food and other essential items and services open.

“Everyone on the frontlines of the coronavirus response deserves our thanks,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “I know that this year, I’ll not only pause on Memorial Day to remember those who served and died in the military, but I’ll also take the time to honor all serving us now on the home front. Where would we be without them?”

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day honors all American soldiers killed while serving. Dating back to the Revolutionary War, that’s more than 1.2 million people. It’s been an official, federal holiday since 1971, and is always observed on the last Monday in May.

An Opportunity to Reflect and Appreciate

While social distancing means that Memorial Day family gatherings, cookouts, and other events will be missing this year, the holiday remains an opportunity for individuals and families to reflect—if not in person, then virtually. This year, we might also take the time to show appreciation for those family members, friends, neighbors—or even complete strangers—who have helped out during this crisis.

While simple thank you messages and public acknowledgements are always appreciated, Mobile Edge makes it easy to do more.

