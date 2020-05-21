Breaking News
Mobile Edge Honors U.S. Military Plus Pandemic Front Liners This Memorial Day

This Memorial Day Let’s Honor the Sacrifice of Our Military Plus Those on the Frontlines of the Pandemic

Anaheim, CA, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Long known as the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military. This year, Mobile Edge and many others are also expressing thanks for the numerous heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as remembering the lives of those claimed by it. Through July 2020, our #POWERON Gift Cards Program will donate 20% of Mobile Edge gift card amounts to various COVID-19 relief efforts. Qualifying gift cards are available in denominations ranging from $25 to $250 at MobileEdge.com.

Mobile Edge thanks all military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice, those who continue to keep us safe at home and aboard, and all the first responders, health care workers, and others who have worked tirelessly over the past few months to keep us well and to keep supply lines for food and other essential items and services open.

“Everyone on the frontlines of the coronavirus response deserves our thanks,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “I know that this year, I’ll not only pause on Memorial Day to remember those who served and died in the military, but I’ll also take the time to honor all serving us now on the home front. Where would we be without them?”

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day honors all American soldiers killed while serving. Dating back to the Revolutionary War, that’s more than 1.2 million people. It’s been an official, federal holiday since 1971, and is always observed on the last Monday in May.

An Opportunity to Reflect and Appreciate

While social distancing means that Memorial Day family gatherings, cookouts, and other events will be missing this year, the holiday remains an opportunity for individuals and families to reflect—if not in person, then virtually. This year, we might also take the time to show appreciation for those family members, friends, neighbors—or even complete strangers—who have helped out during this crisis.

While simple thank you messages and public acknowledgements are always appreciated, Mobile Edge makes it easy to do more.

In addition to our #POWERON Gift Cards Program, we’re also offering huge 35% Off site-wide savings through July 2020 on Mobile Edge products purchased in our online store when using the promotional code MEMORIAL35.

For those working and/or learning from home, we’re offering more than 35% savings on our Home Office Executive bundle, which is designed for remote, working professionals. The bundle includes a ScanFast Backpack 2.0,  27000 Core Power Portable Laptop Charger, Wireless 6-Button Mouse, Gel Wrist Rest, and other must-haves. No promo code is needed.

Students, gamers, or those simply young-at-heart can enjoy more than 35% savings on Mobile Edge’s special Gaming Bundle. This bundle includes our award-winning Core Gaming Backpack w/ Molded Back, Mouse Mat XL, 27000 Core Power Portable Laptop Charger, Gel Wrist Rest, and other essentials. Again, no promo code is needed.

