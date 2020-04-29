Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mobile Edge #PowerOn Gift Cards Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Mobile Edge #PowerOn Gift Cards Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Eliminate the Guesswork of Buying for Others Working, Learning, or Gaming Remotely

These are chaotic times and Mobile Edge is working to keep things simple and people empowered. With the launch of our new #PowerOn Gift Card Program, we are eliminating the guesswork of what to get friends and family members as they set up remote work, learning, or gaming spaces—and we’re doing it in a way that helps you support various organizations engaged in the fight against the coronavirus at the same time. For the next 60 days we will donate 20% of the gift card amount purchased through www.MobileEdge.com to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

These are chaotic times and Mobile Edge is working to keep things simple and people empowered. With the launch of our new #PowerOn Gift Card Program, we are eliminating the guesswork of what to get friends and family members as they set up remote work, learning, or gaming spaces—and we’re doing it in a way that helps you support various organizations engaged in the fight against the coronavirus at the same time. For the next 60 days we will donate 20% of the gift card amount purchased through www.MobileEdge.com to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

Qualifying gift cards can be purchased in quantities of one or more and in denominations ranging from $25 to $250. All gift cards are delivered by email and can be applied toward any purchase at MobileEdge.com, where items for sale range from award-winning protective laptop cases, backpacks, and messenger bags, to mobile power solutions, gaming accessories, mousepads, and even Alienware apparel. Best yet, the gift cards never expire.

Qualifying gift cards can be purchased in quantities of one or more and in denominations ranging from $25 to $250. All gift cards are delivered by email and can be applied toward any purchase at MobileEdge.com, where items for sale range from award-winning protective laptop cases, backpacks, and messenger bags, to mobile power solutions, gaming accessories, mousepads, and even Alienware apparel. Best yet, the gift cards never expire.

Anaheim, CA, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ANAHEIM, CA (April 29, 2020)—These are chaotic times and Mobile Edge is working to keep things simple and people empowered. With the launch of our new #PowerOn Gift Card Program, we are eliminating the guesswork of what to get friends and family members as they set up remote work, learning, or gaming spaces—and we’re doing it in a way that helps you support various organizations engaged in the fight against the coronavirus at the same time. For the next 60 days we will donate 20% of the gift card amount purchased through www.MobileEdge.com to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

“As the reality of the situation set in, we began to wonder, ‘How can Mobile Edge help everyone power through this together?’” Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge, explains. “The idea of the #PowerOn program grew out of our desire to help keep businesses and employees productive and working, students learning remotely, and gamers gaming during this challenging time, while also providing some needed relief to those on the frontlines.”

Purchasing a Mobile Edge gift card for someone else allows the recipient to get what he or she needs most. Gift cards are also a great way to show appreciation, especially for employees, students, or someone who’s helped or is helping you during these difficult times . . . and remember, Mother’s Day is coming right up!

How #PowerOn Gift Cards Work

Qualifying gift cards can be purchased in quantities of one or more and in denominations ranging from $25 to $250. All gift cards are delivered by email and can be applied toward any purchase at MobileEdge.com, where items for sale range from award-winning protective laptop cases, backpacks, and messenger bags, to mobile power solutions, gaming accessories, mousepads, and even Alienware apparel. Best yet, the gift cards never expire.

“This is a great way for individuals to get that protective carrying case, mobile power device, or gaming accessory they need to make their remote work, learning, and gaming spaces even more productive,” says June. “And because the gift cards are purchased and sent electronically, consumers don’t need to leave their homes or offices to risk exposure or break social distancing rules. The entire process can be done online.”

Mobile Edge Bundles

When purchased as a bundle, you automatically achieve discounts greater than 35% on these products (no promotional code needed):

  • Home Office Executive Bundle—ScanFast Backpack 2.0,  27000 Core Power Portable Laptop Charger, Wireless 6-Button Mouse, Gel Wrist Rest, 4 Port USB Desktop Charger, Stylus Pen, MicroClear Cleaning Tabs, and Wall Outlet Charger. Purchase
  • Ultimate Gamer/College Student Bundle—Core Gaming Backpack with Molded Panel (Black w/ Red Trim), Mouse Mat XL, 27000 Core Power Portable Laptop Charger, Gel Wrist Rest, 4 USB Desktop Charger, MicroClear Cleaning Tabs, and Wall Outlet Charger. Purchase

Special Offer

You can also get 25% off site-wide on Mobile Edge products for the next 60 days when you use the promotional code NEWS25. Our top picks for professionals, gamers, and students, include:

  • Mobile Edge’s Select and Premium Briefcases and Messenger Bags offer superior protection and organization for computers and other gear. Available in several colors, they feature plenty of storage for laptops, tablets cell phones, accessories, files, and more.
  • The SmartPack Backpack is a no-nonsense backpack, ergonomically designed and super lightweight. It features dedicated storage, integrated pockets, and comes with a Microfiber-lined pouch for a tablet.

Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW

Link to Images & Sales Sheets: Click Here

Attachments

  • PR – Mobile Edge Gift Card promo (1)
  • gift card 2017-00 
CONTACT: PAUL C JUNE
Mobile Edge, LLC
3105031149
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.