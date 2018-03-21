Mobile Health and Dole Packaged Foods to Present at Annual Health & Benefits Leadership Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHO: John Halloran, CEO of Mobile Health and Laurie James, director of Associate Benefits and Payroll at Dole Packaged Foods WHAT: Will present a session titled “How Dole Harnesses Mobile Technology to Execute Its Health and Well-Being Strategy” at the Health & Benefits Leadership Conference. WHEN: Wednesday, April 4, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. WHERE: ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas

DETAILS:

A world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks, Dole Packaged Foods focuses on four pillars of sustainability in its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. Dole takes the same forward-thinking approach when it comes to its associates’ health and well-being, investing in cutting-edge technologies to simplify associate healthcare by proactively delivering personalized communications, education and health alerts. During this joint presentation with Mobile Health, attendees will learn how Dole successfully leveraged the most widely-used consumer devices to target communication, education, incentives and well-being programs to its diverse associate population. The presenters will share how to sustain employee engagement through data analytics, personalized multi-channel communications and incentives. Measuring and reporting on wellness program effectiveness and determining ROI will also be discussed.

Now in its sixth year, the Human Resource Executive® Health & Benefits Leadership Conference showcases innovation through presentations by senior HR and benefits leaders. More information is available here.

About Mobile Health

Founded in 2012, Mobile Health is a mobile-first Digital Health Engagement platform designed for health plans, employers and providers that want to stay connected to their members and drive better health outcomes through technology. Knowing that mobile technology will continue to play a dominant role in the transformation of healthcare to a more consumer-centric marketplace, Mobile Health promotes positive outcomes by personally guiding consumers through the complex healthcare system when they need it, on the devices they use every day. With Mobile Health, risks and costs can be better measured by health plans, employers and providers; workforces are healthier and more engaged; and safety and productivity increase. For more information about Mobile Health, visit http://www.mobilehealthconsumer.com.

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners MEDIA CONTACT: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group +1-732-706-0123, ext. 700 [email protected]