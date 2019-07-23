Mobile Helix Joins NetDocuments’ New ISV Technology Partner Program

The Mobile Helix LINK App Provides Containerized Security for NetDocuments’ Customers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobile Helix , the maker of the LINK encrypted app for attorneys and mobile professionals, today joins the NetDocuments ISV Technology Partner Program to offer containerized mobile workflows with documents in NetDocuments’ cloud document management platform on smartphones and tablets.

With LINK’s unique integration of NetDocuments DMS plus firm email, knowledge professionals can access, review, compare, annotate, and email documents within the security of a single app. LINK allows NetDocuments users to file emails and attachments to the NetDocuments’ DMS, as well as to send and file to the cloud platform. LINK’s predictive filing on mobile devices makes email filing quick and simple.

“For firms which have adopted the trusted security of the NetDocuments cloud platform and are looking for encrypted containerization on the client side, our LINK app provides seamless end-to-end document security,” said Mobile Helix CEO and Co-founder, Seth Hallem. “Our focus is on making document-centric workflows easy and secure on today’s popular, lightweight devices. As NetDocuments kicks off their new ISV Technology Partner Program, we are honored to become a charter member.”

“The LINK app provides our lawyers with secure and easy access to NetDocuments on their iPads, where they are able to review and annotate documents,” said Sherri Thom, Information Technology Director at Stewart McKelvey, Atlantic Canada’s largest regional law firm. “LINK increases flexibility and agility when working outside of the office, is feature rich and meets our high standards for mobile security.”

LINK protects firm data without placing a burden on users. Data is encrypted at-rest with AES-256 and in-transit with TLS over HTTPS. A bi-directional, certificate-based device authentication is performed and is completely transparent to users. This prevents man-in-the-middle attacks on unsafe WiFi.

“NetDocuments is excited about the ISV Technology Partner program as it reinforces with our ISV partners the significance of developing integrated applications that meet the high level of security that our NetDocuments Platform represents,” stated Leonard Johnson, SVP of Partners, NetDocuments. “Mobile Helix’s participation highlights their commitment to not only offer innovative solutions but also place security at the forefront.”

Both the Mobile Helix LINK App and the NetDocuments cloud document management platform can be seen at the legal sector’s premier educational and networking conference, ILTACON 2019 , August 18-22, in Orlando, Florida.

About Mobile Helix™

Mobile Helix, Inc. ( www.mobilehelix.com ) is the maker of the LINK app. LINK gives mobile professionals an intuitive, single-app experience for working with documents, email, and the intranet while ensuring the security of client data.

