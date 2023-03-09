Mobile Marketing Strategies to Boost Business Growth by Increasing Consumer Engagement

New York, US, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Analysis

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Mobile Marketing Market by User-Type, by Solution, by vertical – Forecast 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 102 Billion by 2030, registering a 22% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2030).

The mobile marketing market has been growing steadily. The reasons are growing competition across industries and increasing emphasis on marketing strategies.

Key Players

Players leading the mobile marketing market include,

Argus Cyber Security (Israel)

NXP Semiconductors N V (Netherlands)

Secunet AG (Germany)

NNG Software Developing And Commercial LLC (Hungary)

Harman International Industries Inc. (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Karamba Security (Israel)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Escrypt Embedded Systems (Germany)

Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 102 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 22% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Key Market Driver Mobile Marketing Market Trends is an interest in telecom network improvement and a shift in the concentration towards portable promoting.

Mobile marketing is a digital marketing or advertising activity that brands adopt to reach their target audience or to promote their products and services via smartphones and tablets. Mobile marketing uses modern mobile technology of features, including location-based or proximity-based services, to drive marketing campaigns based on an individual’s location.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-marketing-market-3074

Mobile marketing technology helps brands create personalized promotions of goods and services to their targeted audiences. Promotions are usually sent through SMS text messaging, downloaded apps using push notifications, and in-app or in-game marketing using mobile websites or mobile devices to scan QR codes. These messages contain information about the stores, entertainment & shopping places, and eateries nearby to drive the traffic to the actual brick-and-mortar shop.

Industry Trends

The increasing adoption of smartphones and the development of analytical tools are significant factors escalating the market on the global platform. The rapidly growing eCommerce sector defines the growing market landscape. The high adoption of futuristic technologies such as BLE beacon in the retail industry and its increasing application in multi-channel marketing are some factors substantiating the market growth.

Market penetration of GPS geofencing that enables users to enhance their business by sending push notifications to the people who are into close mobile of their store is further fuelling the market growth.

On the other hand, technological complexities and incompetencies in planning & disseminating advertisements, evaluating & identifying strategies, and executing mobile marketing impede the growth of the market. Nevertheless, AI-based customer experience management strategies would support market growth, increasing the uptake of mobile marketing.

Segments

The mobile marketing market report has been segmented into solutions, user types, industries, and regions. The solution segment is sub-segmented into mobile web, location-based marketing, mobile email, in-app messages, and others. The user-type segment is sub-segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

The industries segment is sub-segmented into retail & e-commerce, travel & logistics, automotive, BFSI, telecom & IT, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

The North American region is projected to remain the largest market for mobile marketing throughout the forecast period. The presence of major technology providers equipped with advanced technologies alongside, the implementation of cutting-edge technology in the advertisement sector in the region drives the growth in the market. The rise in the usage of the Internet and smartphones and an increasing number of shoppers depending on reviews and shopping experiences of others drive the growth of the market.

The Europe mobile marketing market accounts for the second-largest market globally. The presence of various notable players provides a competitive advantage to the regional market. Huge deployments of mobile marketing platforms by middle and large enterprises are some of the major factors that drive the regional market. High adoption of mobile marketing across the growing number of agencies, brands, and retailers propels the growth of the regional market.

The mobile marketing market in the Asia Pacific region is globally emerging as a profitable market. An augmenting demand from the growing number of retailers and businesses for tools that can drive traffic toward the brick & mortar shops creates significant opportunities. Substantial investments transpired by the market players in developing efficient mobile platforms positively impact the region’s mobile marketing market revenues. India and China are the major mobile marketing market in the region.

Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of many well-established players, the mobile marketing market appears highly competitive. These players incorporate strategic initiates such as acquisition, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch to gain a competitive advantage and thus maintain their market position. Such strategic moves support the growth and expansion plans of players incorporating them.

Market players enable agencies, brands, retailers, shopping malls, and others to power mobile and other digital shopping experiences. They strive to provide the data & analytics to power mobile shopping experiences that drive consumers’ path to purchase in brick-and-mortar locations. They strive to develop new mobile marketing platforms to help small brands boost traffic.

For instance, on Mar.06, 2023, the ad sales arm of DMG Media, Mail Metro Media, announced a partnership with Ozone, a leading digital advertising platform, to sell its cross-media audience targeted solutions directly to agencies and brands. The Ozone pilot will complement this activity with the programmatic enablement of scaled audiences across its portfolio of premium websites. Ozone brings brands, including Metro.co.uk, Mail Online, inews.co.uk, and Newscientist.com, to the platform.

In another instance, on Feb.07, 2023, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), for its innovative mobile marketing campaign, announced a collaboration with five chiropractic colleges, including Cleveland University-Kansas City, Campbellsville University, Life University, Parker University, and Logan University. The campaign aims to allow prospective chiropractic students to use four new video commercials to be launched by March 2023.

