New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Mobile Printer Market , By Output, By Technology, By End-User – Forecast 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 1.7 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 8.9% during the assessment timeframe.

The devices known as versatile printers are used to print documents, such as names, labels, tickets, receipts, and other urgent records related to the various business verticals. Nowadays, associations, IT departments, medical settings, and other commercial places all use conventional printers. Yet, portable printers are more affordable and may have replaced conventional printers in important end-user applications. The market’s overall growth has been impacted by the market’s conservative and increased adaptability combined with trend-setting innovations, such as security standards and cloud-based advancements.

Modern cameras are becoming more popular due to their anticipated benefits, most of which are linked to remote devices that print photos. Yet, the expansion of stores, offices, and other types of real estate has also had an impact on how the portable printer market has evolved generally.

In distribution centres, mobile printers are widely used for a variety of tasks, such as printing names, labels, tickets, stock marks, etc. But, the retail spaces are also anticipated to have flexible printers allowing the companies to put to the product and print bills. The expansion of end-client enterprises on a global scale is having an impact on the market’s overall growth.

The main driver of the mobile printer industry’s growth is thought to be the rise of online enterprises and e-commerce. The printed receipt must be adhered to the shipments before they are dispatched to the clients, which is done in the warehouses and courier departments. These elements are modelling the industry’s overall growth for mobile printers.

Competitive Landscape:

Star Micronics Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Printek (U.S.)

Brother Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Polaroid Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett-Packard (U.S.)

Zebra Technologies (U.S.)

Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (U.S.)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 1.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Adoption of mobile printers across various industry verticals. Key Market Drivers The rising adoption of smart devices like smartphones and tablets among consumers.

The mobile printer market is likely to expand more broadly as a result of emerging technologies and developments that include security features, particularly for business verticals that deal with important data. The security procedures that are being developed for mobile printing devices to prevent hackers and unauthorised users are becoming more effective. These elements are offering abundant potential for the overall expansion of the mobile printer market.

The overall expansion of the mobile printer market is being impacted by the rising number of consumers using smart devices and portable electronics like smartphones and tablets, as well as the rising use of high-speed internet. Lack of uniformity is now a problem in the market for mobile printers. The lack of particular protocols for mobile printing equipment is having an impact on the business world.

Increasing digitization improves sales and marketing tactics, customer experience, transaction speeds, and customer retention. As a result, the potential advantages of digitization are having a detrimental effect on the overall expansion of the mobile printing sector. The overall expansion of the mobile printer market is being significantly impacted by the rising digitalization, which has made it simpler for organisations to share data. Consumers now have greater flexibility to access critical bills and papers from shops or other company verticals thanks to digitalization. This aspect is thought to be the biggest obstacle facing the mobile printer market.

The users can store a lot of data using the new cloud computing tools and technologies, which can be safeguarded with encryption and accessible whenever they want. These elements have decreased the need to print documents and give them to clients or suppliers. Moreover, conventional printers require frequent maintenance and take up a lot of room. The hefty nature of conventional printers makes moving them from one location to another challenging. It is possible to carry portable printers that are heavily used for printing receipts, passenger tickets, invoices in warehouses, and several other applications. The overall expansion of the mobile printer industry is being impacted by the rising use of handheld and smart devices.

The mobile printer market is segmented on the basis of Technology, end user, technology, connectivity, distribution channel, and region.

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Infrared data association, Bluetooth, and Others.

Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Residential, Healthcare, Retail, Corporate office, Transportation & logistic, Telecom, Manufacturing, and Others.

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Thermal, Inkjet, and Impact.

Based on Connectivity, the market is segmented into Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, and Ethernet.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis:

With about 35% of the revenue share, North America has held the top spot in the market for mobile printers. Some of the growth-promoting elements of the mobile printer market include sophisticated network technology, other developing technologies, the existence of top market players, and the increasing acceptance of mobile printers because of the expanding economic growth. The US has also seen growth in the retail and health sectors, which make up the bulk of mobile printer users.

With a 27% market revenue share, European nations are second. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific regions are experiencing increase in the market value for mobile printers due to the region’s quick development in the e-commerce industry, logistics, retail market, and IT industry. With the emergence of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) work culture, mobile printer deployment is ramping up across a number of industrial verticals.

