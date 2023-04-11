Mobile robots platform will witness significant surge owing to higher portability requirement. The market for mobile robot platform in United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% by 2033.

Rockville, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, the global mobile robot platform market is likely at US$ 2,425 million in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast years of 2023-2033. In order to improve job efficiency and replace human labour, the market for robots is rising and is anticipated to rise more during the coming year.

Mobile robot platform has numerous benefits for instance it protects from product damage, reduce labor cost, improve productivity and automate every step. The mobile robot platform can be used in various industries and for various purpose for instance mobile monitoring, transportation and logistics. The emerging economy has led to rising need for autonomous equipment in order to reduce burden to the company.

Mobile Robot Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.7% Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 8,015.9 Million Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Robotnik Automation, Kollmorgen, Shanghai Slamtec, Stanley Innovation, Mobile Industrial Robots, Fanuc America Corporatin, Kuka AG, Clearpath Robotics, Locus Robotics, Zhenzhou Defy Robot Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Aging infrastructure is a dangerous problem for many communities, the mobile robots helps to detect the problem and help in suggesting right solution. As the mobile robot provide close up image of hard to reach places by providing 3D image and infrared models of the object. The robot provides faster and easier inspection and more detailed data collection. The robot performs without interference of the human labor. These robots are equipped with sensors and other functional device which will help the device to run smoothly.

Robotics and manufacturing go hand in hand. Robotics play a significant role in the production environment of today. Mobile robot platform should be given priority by any organisation that strives for the highest levels of effectiveness, safety, and market competitiveness. Manufacturing robots automate repetitive tasks, reduce mistake rates to incredibly low levels, and free up human workers to focus on more lucrative areas of the company’s operations.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global mobile robot platform market is projected to grow 12.7 % and reach US$ 8,015.9 m illion by 2033.

and reach by 2033. The market witnessed 9.6 % CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

CAGR between 2018 and 2022. The mobile robot platform dominated the market with US$ 2,117 m illion valuations in 2022.

valuations in 2022. East will dominate the market with 38.6 % market share in 2023.

market share in 2023. By use case segment, outdoor segment is expected to account market share of 68.5% by the end of 2023.

“Increasing operational efficiency across industry will enable scalability of installation of mobile robot platform” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

There are both major and minor market competitors in the segmented global market for mobile robot platform. Market players are offering competitive pricing in order to stay ahead of competition. In addition, they are streamlining the supply chain in order to clear the backlog and create consistency in the revenue generation.

In March 2022, Locus Robotics introduces new mobile robot for fulfillment of warehouse solution. The mobile robots can be used in e-commerce, case picking and pallet picking with heavier payload capacity.

Linde material handling, which manufacture forklift trucks and provide warehouse technology have started offering mobile robot which can transport goods up to 1000 kg.

Market Development

Mobile robot platform vendors are enabling higher operation ability to cater the dynamic demand of the market. Long-term collaboration and constructive partnership with end users and robot manufacturers is paving way out for consistent revenue generation.

Segmentation of Mobile Robot Platform Industry Research

By Use Case: Indoor Outdoor

By Payload Capacity: 0-25 kg 25-50 Above 50 kg

By Wheel Type: Mecanum Wheel Rubber Wheel Tracked

By Application: Inspection & Monitoring Restaurant Delivery Surveillance and Patrolling Packaging Cutting Dispensing

By End Users: Individuals Commercial Industrial

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mobile robot platform market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of use case (indoor, outdoor), payload capacity (0-25 kg, 25-50, above 50 kg), wheel type (mecanum wheel, rubber wheel, tracked), application (inspection & monitoring, restaurant delivery, surveillance and patrolling, packaging, cutting, dispensing) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Mobile Robot Platform Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Mobile Robot Platform sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Mobile Robot Platform demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Mobile Robot Platform Market during the forecast period?

