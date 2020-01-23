Mobility as a Service Comes into Focus for 2020 Payments Summit and Secure Technology Alliance Projects in the Coming Year

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Secure Technology Alliance announced today it is focusing more efforts in 2020 on Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through new council priorities and a dedicated MaaS track at the 2020 Payments Summit . As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and mobile, the transportation industry is pursuing efforts to increase convenience for travelers across multiple transportation modes through the use of mobile and cloud computing technologies. The Alliance aims to support this by bringing together stakeholders to solve the implementation challenges and help to drive integrated payment and MaaS solutions in the U.S.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) implementations allow an individual to plan and purchase a trip from an origin to a destination in a manner that allows selection of the most efficient journey and enables secure and easy payment for the transaction. Combining all these elements of travel can advance the transportation ecosystem as a whole.

“With MaaS, users can navigate several modes of transportation from one gateway and plan, book and pay with a seamless experience. This opens up both opportunities and challenges as different transportation service providers work together to make it a reality,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “The Alliance’s past activities were instrumental in helping the U.S. transit agencies and fare payments providers to move to account-based contactless open payments – a cornerstone to align an array of disparate travel services and operators into a seamless end-to-end travel experience with MaaS.”

Alliance Dedicates Track to MaaS at 2020 Payments Summit

As part of the Alliance’s focus on MaaS, there will be a dedicated track on the final day of the 2020 Payments Summit , “Future of Transit and Mobility as a Service.” Transit agencies, solution providers and transportation experts will share insight into how payments convergence is creating a more seamless travel experience for all. Two first-day keynotes, “Payments in Transit Are Paving the Way for a Better Consumer Experience” and “Global Models for Mobility Payments for Transportation and MaaS Services,” will also explore payments in the transit space.

The Alliance is offering a special one-day discounted transit industry pass to encourage transit agencies and MaaS services providers to attend just the “Future of Transit and Mobility as a Service” Track on Thursday, February 27. Speakers in this track include: New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA); Philadelphia Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA); San Francisco Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC); Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART); Portland TriMet; Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD); LA Metro; Jacobs Engineering; Federal Transit Administration; Intueor; Auriga; Cubic Transportation Systems; and Shared Use Mobility Center. The Alliance’s MaaS Payments Project Team will conclude the day with an open roundtable discussion on ways the Alliance can provide the transit industry the leadership required to expand MaaS in the U.S.

For more information on pricing for both transit agency and non-transit agency employees, visit https://www.stapayments.com/registration/ .

Alliance Transportation Council Prioritizes MaaS in 2020

The Secure Technology Alliance Technology Council members spent 2019 building upon projects that led to successful deployments of open payment fare systems in the transit industry and created an improved understanding of multi-modal payment integration. The council also collaborated with the U.S. Payments Forum Transit Contactless Open Payments Working Committee on best practices for accepting contactless open payments in transit.

This year, the council’s focus is shifting to provide thought leadership and collaborative projects around key issues affecting MaaS implementation such as governance, service integration and payments. Planned deliverables include white papers, workshops, and webinars on the integration of payments with MaaS implementations.

For those interested in becoming involved in the optimization of mobility across the U.S. with MaaS, join the Secure Technology Alliance. Visit https://www.securetechalliance.org/membership-information-application/ .

