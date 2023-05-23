Approval allows Mobility CG to further support businesses utilizing the Apple ecosystem

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobility CG, a leading enterprise managed mobility solutions provider, today announced that the company’s Apple Authorized Reseller status has been extended to include iPhone mobile digital device sales. This new approval allows Mobility CG to sell a full lineup of Apple® products including iPhone®, iPad® mobile digital devices, MacBook® laptop and desktop computers, Apple Watch® wrist wearable devices and other Apple products and accessories, in addition to products from other manufacturers.

The iPhone makes up the majority of U.S. smartphone purchases and has the highest brand loyalty of any smartphone on the market, according to market sources. Being able to offer the iPhone to business customers completes Mobility CG’s lineup of smartphones and will help meet the needs of customers who utilize the Apple ecosystem to connect people and deliver value across their operations.

“The addition of the iPhone to our Apple Authorized Reseller certification demonstrates the confidence that Apple has in our commitment to quality and growth,” said Mike McGuire, CEO of Mobility CG. “This important portfolio expansion allows us to further support the global business community in conducting their business efficiently and securely.”

In addition to helping enterprises select and acquire the best equipment, Mobility CG’s team of experts also provide onboarding services that include provisioning, kitting, staging and warehousing. Outsourced managed mobility solutions help businesses optimize costs and deliver savings that are difficult to achieve with in-house solutions.

“Our managed mobility solutions are integrated with cellular and wireless connectivity to support enterprise mobile environments from device acquisition, carrier interaction, deployment and ongoing management,” said McGuire.

In addition to phones, tablets, computers and accessories, Mobility CG also supports a full lineup of routers to provide business internet services to companies.

Businesses interested in working with Mobility CG should contact sales@mobilitycg.com or visit www.mobilitycg.com to learn more or get started.

