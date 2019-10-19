MobilityWorks Announces the Two-Day Grand Opening of its 85th Location in Livonia, MI on October 25, 2019 and October 26, 2019.

Breaking News
Livonia, MI, October 25, 2019 and October 26,2019 – The press and public are invited to the grand opening of Mobilityworks® on October 25, 2019 and October 26, 2019 for an introduction to the largest selection of accessible vehicles in Livonia.

Richfield, OH, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The two-day event will take place at 12350 Belden Court. Livonia, between 8am and 5pm on Friday, October 25 and 9am to 1pm on Saturday, October 26. Guests will be treated to tours of our new facility, a state-of-the-art accessible Winnebago, and offered test drives of accessible vehicles along with food and refreshments. The new company features sales, leasing, service and rentals of accessible vehicles.

“Our focus has always been to enable people who use wheelchairs to go where they want to go and do what they want to do,” said Chris Paczak, Chief Marketing Officer at MobilityWorks. “We are excited to expand our services in Michigan to include Livonia and the surrounding communities.

MobilityWorks is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm and on Saturdays by appointment. More information on the company and the two-day event can be found at www.mobilityworks.com.

About MobilityWorks

MobilityWorks (aka WMK, LLC) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based Inc. 500 company that employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants to work closely with its clients to understand their specific transportation needs in finding the right vehicle solution. Founded in 1997 with one location, MobilityWorks has been recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine’s fastest growing privately held companies for the past ten years. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. Driverge, formally known as TransitWorks, is the manufacturing division of WMK, LLC and is Ford Motor Company’s largest mobility upfitter. Learn more about MobilityWorks at www.mobilityworks.com. 

CONTACT: Alex Bangle
MobilityWorks
(234) 312-2000
[email protected]
