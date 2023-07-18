NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, and Optical Near ME, a SellSMART Not Hard division pioneering in AI, community development, and immersive technologies, today announces a strategic partnership into the immersive optometry advertising market. This alliance is set to revolutionize the independent eyecare business landscape by introducing an accelerated, comprehensive marketing solution that incorporates AI, Web3, and the Metaverse.

The enterprise scope of capabilities that Mobiquity brings to the table will now be made accessible to independent optical and optometric businesses urgently needing to bolster their marketing infrastructure in the face of rapidly advancing technologies. “With this partnership, we’re looking forward to empowering eyecare businesses with the tools they need to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape,” said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies.

Included in the Optical Near ME ecosystem is the first ever optical shop in the Metaverse which is in the Omniverse City, a platform built, designed, and powered by the SellSMART Not Hard Team.

Optical Near ME has been steadfast in its mission to connect modern searchers with quality eyecare providers. Through this collaboration, a wealth of unique technologies will be integrated into a cohesive initiative to equip optical businesses with a seamless solution that’s rich in benefits and free of gaps.

Key offerings of this initiative include an AI-powered directory, and an SEO-optimized team with effective templates for local eyecare businesses, aimed at drastically reducing digital marketing costs. At the heart of these advancements is a community development strategy powered by deep consumer insights from Mobiquity’s proven technology and more than a century’s worth of industry expertise from the founding members and board panel of Optical Near ME.

“It’s an exciting time for our industry,” commented Charlene Nichols, Founder of Optical Near ME. “We’re proud to harness the power of AI and cutting-edge immersive technologies, alongside the data and advertising pedigree of Mobiquity, to create a frictionless, efficient, and effective marketing solution for independent eyecare providers.”

Optical Near ME and Mobiquity Technologies recently co-exhibited at The Optical Metaverse event to elaborate on their combined offerings. These include a free directory listing on Optical Near ME, access to virtual and physical Vision Fairs designed to connect providers to the public, virtual try-on technologies, optical service portals, and innovative eyewear distribution methods tailored for the modern audience.

We believe this alliance will have an immediate and lasting impact on the sustainability of the optical industry, driving it forward with unparalleled momentum. The combination of data and advertising prowess, along with AI-driven solutions promises a new era in eye care, where providers can navigate and harness rapidly advancing technologies for success.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising technology solutions. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its subsidiaries. Mobiquity Technologies’ current platforms; Advangelists (www.advangelists.com) and MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com) provide programmatic advertising technologies, data insights on consumer behavior, automated ad copy and omni-channel delivery options. For more information, please visit: www.mobiquitytechnologies.com.

About Optical Near ME

Optical Near ME (www.opticalnearme.com) is a division of SellSMART Not Hard, LLC (www.sellsmart-nothard.com). They have built a robust Commstech stack with a core focus on AI, community development, and emerging immersive technologies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

