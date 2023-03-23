NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technologies, announces the launch of its ATOS 2.0 (Ad Tech Operating System), an innovative advertising platform designed with user privacy, data protection, and the Apple AppTrackingTransparency (ATT) framework in mind. This industry-first ad tech ecosystem combines the power of cutting-edge technology, machine learning, and industry expertise to deliver an unparalleled advertising experience for advertisers and end-users alike.

Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, states, “Our ATOS 2.0 platform is a testament to our commitment to putting user data and privacy at the forefront of our decision-making process. By harnessing the power of predictive AI and integrating advanced features like our AI-enabled avails engine and contextual capabilities, we’ve created a platform that not only delivers fantastic performance but also upholds the highest standards of privacy and data protection.”

The ATOS 2.0 platform is designed to be intuitive, fast, and user-friendly, providing advertisers with an efficient and reliable tool to optimize their ad campaigns. Its predictive AI capabilities enable the creation of delivery models that ensure optimum performance and maximum return on investment.

Key features of ATOS 2.0 include:

Privacy-centric design: Built with user data and privacy as a core focus, ATOS 2.0 adheres to the Apple ATT framework and other privacy regulations, making it a reliable and trustworthy solution for advertisers.

Advanced AI capabilities: Utilizing predictive AI and machine learning, ATOS 2.0 offers innovative delivery models that optimize ad performance and drive better results for advertisers.

Contextual targeting: ATOS 2.0’s contextual capabilities allow for precise targeting and personalized ad experiences, ensuring that ads are delivered to the right audience at the right time.

With the launch of ATOS 2.0, Mobiquity Technologies continues to demonstrate its dedication to developing innovative advertising solutions that prioritize user privacy and data protection.

As the industry evolves, ATOS 2.0 is poised to become the go-to platform for advertisers seeking a seamless, high-performing, and privacy-focused ad tech ecosystem.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its subsidiaries. Mobiquity Technologies’ current platforms; Advangelists (www.advangelists.com) and MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com) provide programmatic advertising technologies, data insights on consumer behavior, automated ad copy and omni-channel delivery options. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com.

