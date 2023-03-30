PHOENIX, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), a global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency, and spend, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4”) and full year ending December 31, 2022.

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue growth of 185% from $613,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit improved from a loss of $367,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 to a gross profit of $602,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 264% improvement.

Operating expenses decreased 3% from $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net operating loss improved by 23% from $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Recent Business Highlights

Mobivity has executed more than five million Connected Rewards impressions rewarding consumers with a variety of rewards for playing mobile games.

Total gaming publishers executing Connected Rewards programs has quadrupled to a total of eight publishers marketing a dozen popular mobile game titles in the past 12 months.

More than 14 brands, across a variety of verticals including restaurants, convenience stores and salons, participating in Connected Rewards campaigns.

Gaming industry veteran Kim Carlson appointed as Chief Revenue Officer in September 2022.

Completed a $3.5 million financing in March 2023.

Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “This year we made significant progress in our transformation to focus on Connected Rewards, a platform that has shown great potential for growth, particularly in the multi-billion-dollar gaming industry. This platform brings brands and digital businesses together in a unique way to cross-promote services with everyday incentives, creating a win-win-win scenario for game publishers, popular restaurant and convenience store brands and consumers. Our new team members, including our Chief Revenue Officer, Kim Carlson, bring a wealth of experience from the gaming industry, and we are confident that Connected Rewards will drive our business growth in the future. While we remain committed to our legacy business, we believe that Connected Rewards is the future of our business and we will capitalize on the vast potential of our technology in the mobile gaming industry and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries

(In thousands) Three months ended December 31 12 months ended December 31, 2022 2021 $$ % 2022 2021 $$ % Revenue $1,747 $613 $1,134 185% $7,534 $8,175 ($641) (8%) Gross profit $602 ($367) $969 264% $2,205 $3,873 ($1,668) (43%) Gross margin 34.5% NM 29.3% 47.4% (1,810) bps Operating Expenses $3,545 $3,658 ($113) (3%) $11,364 $12,746 ($1,382) (11%) Income (loss) from Operations ($2,943) ($4,024) $1,081 NM ($9,159) ($8,873) ($286) (3%) Net income (loss) ($3,210) ($4,150) $886 23% ($9,997) ($8,260) ($1,737) (21%) Adjusted EBITDA * ($1,740) ($3,618) $1,878 52% ($6,421) ($6,287) ($134) (2%)

Conference Call

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-877-407-0789

Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-201-689-8562

Please Reference Conference ID: 13737006

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603820&tp_key=c5dee851d4.

Participating on the call will be Mobivity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Brennan. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on March 30, 2023 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13737006. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

Non-GAAP Measurements

This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today’s press release. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity’s operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity’s business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of offers and promotions, building large, owned audiences for some of the world’s biggest brands. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, digital operators, and ad networks, Mobivity connects a massive universe of consumers to its broad network of brands. As a result, digital consumers download and play more games, and earn real-world rewards that are redeemed in-store, driving acquisition, frequency, and retention for brands and game publishers. For more information about Mobivity, visit or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company’s operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth from time to time in Mobivity Holdings Corp.’s reports filed with the SEC, including, but not limited to, Mobivity Holdings Corp.’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K , quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lisa Brennan • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity

(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, December 31, 2022

2021

(Audited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 426,740 $ 735,424 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $34,446 and $56,340, respectively 1,081,183 578,303 Contracts receivable, current — — Other current assets 195,017 227,458 Total current assets 1,702,940 1,541,185 Right to use lease assets 981,896 1,187,537 Intangible assets, net 194,772 1,124,720 Contracts receivable, long term — — Other assets 137,917 173,325 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,017,525 $ 4,437,950 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,412,612 $ 3,823,909 Accrued interest 443,448 172,239 Accrued and deferred personnel compensation 569,347 495,533 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 902,727 377,170 Related party notes payable, net – current maturities 2,711,171 819,531 Notes payable, net – current maturities 32,617 69,052 Operating lease liability 251,665 229,240 Other current liabilities 49,541 9,071 Total current liabilities 8,373,128 5,995,745 Non-current liabilities Related party notes payable, net – long-term 2,481,290 2,498,711 Notes payable, net – long-term 31,092 39,086 Operating lease liability 936,924 1,188,589 Other long-term liabilities — — Total non-current liabilities 3,449,306 3,726,386 Total liabilities 11,822,434 9,722,131 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 55,410,695 and 55,410,695, shares issued and outstanding 61,311 55,411 Equity payable 324,799 100,862 Additional paid-in capital 108,806,353 102,446,921 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (100,963 ) (52,088 ) Accumulated deficit (117,896,409 ) (107,835,287 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (8,804,909 ) (5,284,181 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 3,017,525 $ 4,437,950 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 3,017,525 $ 4,437,950





Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)