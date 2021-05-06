Breaking News
Mobivity Schedules First Quarter 2021 Conference Call for May 13, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

PHOENIX, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced that the Company will release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 after the market close and has scheduled a conference call for the same day at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021
Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-800-954-0627
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-212-271-4657
Please Reference Conference ID: 21994184

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144892.

Participating on the call will be Mobivity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Brennan. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on May 13, 2021 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 21994184. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Investor Relations Contact

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
[email protected] • (646) 536-7331

