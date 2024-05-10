PHOENIX, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a provider of technology connecting mobile gaming audiences to real-world brands and products, today announced that it has scheduled its conference call to announce results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Wednesday, May 15th, after the markets close.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-800-717-1738

Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-646-307-1865

Please Reference Conference ID: 85469

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1671553&tp_key=eada9aa0b6.

To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on May 15, 2024 at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 11155948. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section .

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of consumer offers and rewards by connecting world-class retail, restaurant, and convenience brand offers to gameplay in popular mobile games. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, developers, and ad networks, Mobivity connects the massive universe of mobile game consumers to its broad network of brands. Through Connected Rewards, game developers attract more players to their games, brands experience more traffic from players redeeming their brand offers in-store and online, and consumers get valuable, real-world rewards from brands they love by playing mobile games. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Investor Relations Contact

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR

[email protected] • (646) 536-7331