Mobivity’s Recurrency™ Integrates with Oracle MICROS Simphony POS To Boost Restaurant Profitability with Data-driven Intelligence and Promotions

PHOENIX, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of personalized customer engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend and an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member, announced its Recurrency™ platform integration with Oracle MICROS Simphony POS today at Oracle Food and Beverage Connect event. With this integration, IT executives, tech leaders and multi-location restaurant operators can significantly increase their Return on Marketing Spend (ROMS). The collaboration with Mobivity delivers Oracle MICROS Simphony POS users data-driven intelligence to:

Create personalized, multichannel, single- and multiple-use offers and promotions (e.g., mobile, print);

Seamlessly and securely manage scannable offer codes across all media and channels for 100 percent accurate attribution;

Employ AI to normalize the inconsistent, unstructured terabytes of in-store and online transaction data for rapid analytics and insights to fuel intelligent personalization and promotions;

Effectively create 1:1 guest engagement; and

Maximize guest frequency and spend.

“Consumers simply expect a more personalized experience with brands, especially those with loyalty programs and relevant data-driven offers and promotions,” said Chris Adams, VP Food & Beverage Strategy for Oracle. “With Mobivity as a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork, restaurants can now quickly understand and adapt to guest behavior with an intelligent data approach.”

Customers and resellers of the Oracle Food & Beverage Simphony platform can now utilize Mobivity’s Recurrency AI/machine learning to analyze the various data from their POS. By accurately attributing promotions to transactions and being able to identify pre- and post-redemption purchase activity, Mobivity helps restauranteurs and franchisees determine the most effective marketing approach based on guest frequency and spend. Recurrency uses these insights to provide restaurants personalized and intelligent offers, audience segmentation, offer and promotion management and codes. These codes can be delivered to consumers via Mobivity’s Mobile Messaging and Personalized Receipt Promotions or through other owned or paid media channel brands in which they engage.

“Together with Oracle, we’re making sense of transaction data — effectively enabling restaurants to leverage the insights gained to further drive guest frequency and increase spending,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “We’re proud to be a part of Oracle MICROS POS as a best-of-breed platform providing restaurants a true understanding of their ROMS, which had not been possible in the past.”

To learn more about how Mobivity’s integration works with Oracle MICROS POS systems, schedule a demo with the Mobivity team. We can also discuss other ways in which Mobivity’s Recurrency can help your multi-unit franchise brand.

About Oracle Food and Beverage

Oracle Food and Beverage, formerly MICROS , brings 40 years of experience in providing software and hardware solutions to restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, coffee shops, cafes, stadiums, and theme parks. Thousands of operators, both large and small, around the world are using Oracle technology to deliver exceptional guest experiences, maximize sales, and reduce running costs.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that do business with Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork .

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

