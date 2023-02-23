New Integrated Circuit Designed to Support FR1 BB, CBRS and C-Band alongside of FR2 mmWave in 28nm Bulk CMOS Will Be Previewed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider for next-generation wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, today introduced its MOBX222™, the company’s latest up/down frequency converter that is being offered as a standalone product or part of a complete True5G™ chipset with beamformers and synthesizers. The product was designed in collaboration with Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions.

The MOBX222 is an integrated circuit designed to provide device flexibility for various 5G applications by allowing for interoperability across frequency bands. It is baseband agnostic and includes 2-Channel 5GNR mmWave, Frequency Range 2 (FR2) and FR1.

“5G cellular technology is rapidly growing and ever evolving and it is often difficult to develop devices with any degree of shelf life,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “We believe this innovative frequency converter will help futureproof 5G designs by providing flexibility in developing FR1 and FR2 products. It is yet another demonstration of our industry leading technology that continues to disrupt the global wireless market”

Some of the features include:

Designed in 28 nanometer bulk CMOS

Designed with a land grid array (LGA) package for optimal thermal performance over an ambient operating temperature range of -40 oC to +85 oC

to +85 Supports frequency bands n257 through n262, CBRS and C-band spectrum (3.3-4.2GHz)

Is a true single-chip, single-die solution

Has a single 1.8 Vdc supply for all device sections including Tx, Rx and SPI control

Enables the use of input/output frequencies of DC-800MHz and 2.3-7GHz IFs for up/down conversions to mmWave frequencies of 24.25-49GHz

The switch matrix allows up/down conversions between 5G C-band and baseband signals for transmitting and receiving

The circuit’s FR1 Tx path integrates a high-linearity power amplifier and a RF power detector circuit

The baseband input uses a balanced quadrature configuration with a 100Ω differential input impedance while all IF and mmWave inputs and outputs are single ended 50Ω matched.

“Enhancing 5G network coverage and improving end user experience is the focus of our product development,” said Dr. Ali Sadri, Chief Technology officer at Airgain. “We believe our collaboration with Mobix Labs in defining the MOBX222™ frequency converter can simplify enhanced features by adding flexibility to the design of 5G products.”

MWC Barcelona 2023

Mobix Labs will be demonstrating a host of products including the MOBX222 at MWC Barcelona 2023 with Airgain, Inc. (booth 7G21) at Fira Barcelona Gran Via from February 27 to March 2. The company will be sampling the MOBX222 to strategic customers and partners in Q3 2023.

Contact info@mobixlabs.com for MOBX222 sales and sampling information.

