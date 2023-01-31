Company’s C-Band and mmWave Products on Display at Hall 7, Booth 7G21

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider, today announced that it will exhibit its next-generation C-band and mmWave products at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023 (Hall 7, Booth 7G21), being held at Fira Barcelona Gran Via from February 27 to March 2.

“We are looking forward to MWC Barcelona, where we also will be sharing a booth with our respected development partner, Airgain,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “Mobix Labs’ leadership and executive team will be present at the conference to demonstrate a variety of disruptive solutions for the global wireless market.”

The company previously announced an agreement with Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems, to develop disruptive, cost-effective, high-performance wireless solutions for 5G mmWave and C-band applications.

Mobix Labs will be demonstrating its forthcoming MOBX222 frequency converter at MWC Barcelona, as well as multiple antennas, including the newly introduced ultra-wideband MOBX1845. To arrange a meeting with Mobix Labs’ team and to request a demo, contact info@mobixlabs.com.

About Mobix Labs

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company delivering disruptive next generation wireless and connected solutions for a broad range of applications in markets including 5G infrastructure, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, healthcare, military and space. Through its True5G™ and True Xero™ technologies, the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. The company also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn .

