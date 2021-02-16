MobStac Sees 400% Growth In QR Code Business During COVID-19

Restaurants, hotels, retailers and CPG brands adopt the technology to provide contactless experiences for consumers

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MobStac , a QR code and mobile marketing platform for companies and brands of all sizes, today announced that demand for its QR code solution drove 400% revenue growth for the company in 2020.

Between January 2020 and January 2021, MobStac QR code scans on the platform grew 55x, averaging 3 million scans per month. Their QR customer roster grew nearly eight-fold over the same period.

The surge in demand for QR code solutions is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as restaurants, hotels, retailers and CPG brands seek to provide contactless experiences for consumers wary of surface transmission of the virus.

“We’re thrilled to see our QR platform help businesses thrive during these challenging times,” said Sharat Potharaju, CEO and co-founder of MobStac. “Necessity is truly the mother of invention. Businesses of all sizes, from mom-and-pop stores to global enterprises, are realizing the potential QR technology can have in connecting with customers. The opportunities for QR innovation are almost limitless.”

Before COVID-19, many brands and retailers didn’t use QR codes at all, or used them for relatively rudimentary purposes, like sending consumers to a website or landing page. But the pandemic has pushed brands and marketers to embrace QR technology as a new channel for engagement between the physical and digital worlds.

Today, nearly 3,000 businesses, including some of the world’s largest brands like Nike, Marriott and Nestle, use MobStac’s QR code and mobile marketing platform, Beaconstac , to manage and scale digital marketing campaigns, analyze consumer behavior, and drive brand affinity with engaging mobile content.

“Working with Beaconstac has unlocked new engagement for us. In the on-premise, our team has been able to provide a contactless solution for consumers with digital menu interaction. At retail, we have been able to engage with richer content via in-store paper POS (i.e. shopper rewards, consumer sweeps, and brand landing pages),” said Martha Armas-Orellana Senior Manager, eCommerce, Omni Channel and Shopper Marketing at Pernod Ricard . “The process of creating and administering QR codes is turnkey, making it easy to manage frequent changes and a large team of users.”

