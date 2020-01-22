Breaking News
Home / Top News / Mocana Awarded Contract by the United States Air Force

Mocana Awarded Contract by the United States Air Force

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mocana Corporation (Mocana) recently announced the company has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract in the Open Topic Category by the United States Air Force. The Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the SBIR process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead.
Under this contract, Mocana will provide Cyber Protection Solutions for Air Force strategic and mission critical systems.

Mocana provides on-device protection with a services platform to protect devices, manage the security lifecycle of the devices, and collect and analyze data derived from the device to provide trusted device intelligence.

The Department of Defense (DoD) plans to spend approximately $1.66 Trillion dollars to develop its portfolio of major weapons systems. Yet, a recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report stated that every software enabled weapon system tested between 2012-2017 can be hacked. In a mission critical environment, it is imperative that the systems relied upon by warfighters remain available, operational and functionally sound. Mocana’s Cyber Protection solutions protect these mission critical infrastructures and IOT devices.

Utilizing Mocana’s TrustCenter™ and TrustPoint™ solutions:

  • Protect mission critical IoT devices and infrastructure from the inside-out, creating self-defending, tamper-resistant devices that resist exploits.
  • Manage the security lifecycle of the systems from device-build, deployment, operations, update through end-of-life thereby maintaining security for the entire supply chain with device integrity for the lifecycle of the devices.
  • Analyze and monitor security data from the devices to provide trustworthy device intelligence.

Dave Smith, President of Mocana said, “Mocana is very proud of its long-standing relationship with the US government and this win is another testament to the completeness of the Mocana solution.”

About Mocana
Mocana protects families, companies, cities and countries by securing the mission- critical connected devices of our modern world. Through on-device cyber protection software and a comprehensive lifecycle management platform, Mocana empowers both commercial enterprises and governments to build self-defending, tamper-resistant devices that are trusted end-to-end. 

Mocana safeguards more than 100 million devices and is trusted by 200 of the largest industrial manufacturing, aerospace, defense, utility, energy, medical and transportation companies globally www.mocana.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Dinese Christopher 
Senior Director Marketing, Mocana
111 W Evelyn Ave Suite 210
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
[email protected]
+1.408.206.4940
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.