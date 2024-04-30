With a history of long-term client success, the acquisition of LAM Design is poised to deliver unparalleled value to clients through a blend of technology, creativity, and strategic insight

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mod Op, a full-service digital marketing agency accelerating customer growth through human creativity, data science and innovation, today announced the acquisition of New York-based, brand strategy, package design & integrated marketing agency, LAM Design. The acquisition marks another significant step in Mod Op’s ongoing mission to deliver comprehensive, seamless services to its clients, further establishing itself as a leader in integrated marketing solutions.

“By offering a more holistic suite of services, we’re going beyond responding to the market’s demand for full-service solutions, anticipating the future needs of our clients and setting new standards for the industry,” Eric J. Bertrand, CEO of Mod Op. “The addition of LAM Design to the Mod Op family not only diversifies our portfolio of services but also brings with it a legacy of client loyalty. Their impressive track record of brand retention extends the tenure of our clients and will allow us to continue to foster enduring partnerships built on trust, innovation, and shared success.”

With a history spanning more than six decades, LAM Design is known for pushing creative boundaries and creating memorable experiences through package design & brand activation. Their extensive knowledge of the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) sector has earned LAM Design a reputation as a vital, trusted partner, capable of navigating the nuances of market trends and consumer preferences to deliver impactful, sales-driving solutions. Long-term clients include Duracell, Reckitt, Sanofi, Panera Bread, BIC and Church & Dwight.

“Joining forces with Mod Op represents a milestone in our journey,” said Michael Lafortezza, President of LAM Design. “It amplifies our capabilities and positions us to deliver even more impactful and holistic solutions to our clients. We’re looking forward to bringing our design and branding expertise to a new level with the infusion of technology and contributing to the collective success of our expanded team.”

The acquisition of LAM Design is a testament to Mod Ops’ mission; incorporating cutting-edge, AI-enabled technologies with human creativity, a vision articulated in the formation of Mod Op’s AI Council earlier this year. The synergy between Mod Op’s methodologies and LAM Design’s creativity promises to elevate the services offered to clients, driving innovation and growth in unprecedented ways.

“At LAM Design, we design forward, letting our endless curiosity fuel our creativity. This merger marks a significant milestone for us, blending our creative strengths with new capabilities,” said Paul Lafortezza, Executive Creative Director at LAM Design. “With a mutual drive for pushing boundaries, we’re set to redefine what’s possible, merging tradition with innovation to craft the future of branding and design. We’re excited to establish new industry standards.”

The LAM Design acquisition is the fifth so far in the last eighteen months, following the acquisitions of creative agency, Red Tettemer O’Connell + Partners (RTO+P), leading NY-based public relations firm, Crenshaw Communications and dPrism, a digital transformation, data and AI consultancy. All of these acquisitions represent a pivotal moment in the ongoing evolution of marketing communications, signaling a shift towards more integrated, full-service offerings.

Mod Op is based in Miami, and has offices in Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Panama City, Panama, Cleveland and Toronto, Canada. The agency delivers creative and strategic solutions for leading brands like Nestlé, John Deere, ExxonMobil, Baha Mar, and more.

For more information about Mod Op and its services, please visit www.modop.com.

About Mod Op

Mod Op is a leading insights-driven marketing agency that merges artificial intelligence, data science and human creativity to deliver efficient, effective and sustainable growth for our clients. Mod Op services for both B2C and B2B markets include strategy and execution for creative, communications, technology, and digital media, as well as other digital marketing services. For additional information, please visit Mod Op’s website.

CONTACT: Press Contact: Patrice Gamble [email protected]