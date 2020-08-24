Modern Software Enablement for Legacy Hardware: when Top Selling NXP i.MX25 Family Meets Cutting Edge MICROEJ VEE Virtualization

NXP i.MX25 MCUs are now supported by MicroEJ cutting-edge virtualisation NXP i.MX25 MCUs are now supported by MicroEJ cutting-edge virtualisation

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MicroEJ, the worldwide leader in software enablement solutions for embedded and IoT devices, announces its trusted Virtual Execution Environment, MICROEJ VEE, now supports the top-selling NXP i.MX25 family. This proven and reliable hardware, combined with MicroEJ cutting edge virtualization technology, makes it the perfect cost-effective solution for markets requiring high levels of reliability, such as industrial, automotive, and general embedded applications.

MICROEJ VEE extends the life of NXP’s i.MX25 highly successful family of MPUs, widely used in markets such as smart meters, graphical keypads, graphical security panels, wired/wireless payment devices, barcode scanners, factory automation, and multifunction printers.

MicroEJ’s leading on-device platform enables fast design wins on virtual devices, resulting in accelerated product development and an earlier access to market. Furthermore, the i.MX25 family of MPUs, long recognized for its longevity and reliability, is now backed by the MicroEJ community of more than 10 million skilled engineers worldwide, enabling fast and agile product development, making collaboration between multi-disciple teams easier and smoother.

Leveraging the i.MX25 on-chip security engine, the MICROEJ VEE secure container is ideal for building highly secure embedded software for electronic devices where only trusted code can run, even if incrementally and dynamically downloaded.

“By using the same development principles as currently used for Android smartphones, MicroEJ drastically lowers development costs by offering an agile and iterative process, as well as applications portability across the full NXP MCU/MPU portfolio, including legacy products,” states Dr. Fred Rivard, MicroEJ CEO. “With our successful market-proven traction with the NXP i.MX25 MPU across high-volume industrial markets, we are proud to offer our customers an integrated, cost-effective solution for market-leading IoT and embedded devices.”

MicroEJ is a registered gold partner of the NXP Partner Program, a global network of engineering companies collaborating with NXP to bring you exceptional software, tools, training and services, and ultimately speed your time to market. Learn more about this and all the supported by MicroEJ NXP products on the MicroEJ partner profile.

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.

Today more than 120+ companies in the world with currently over 37 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

CONTACT

For more info: www.microej.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1eaf0da0-a25a-4899-8add-7f4c70149827