Modern Vascular Among First Medical Facilities in the Country to Perform Post-Angioplasty Dissection Repair Below The Knee with Newly FDA-Approved Tack Endovascular System®

Modern Vascular Dr. Scott Brannan performing post-angioplasty dissection repair below the knee (BTK) with the Tack® (4F) Implant.

NORTH MESA, Ariz., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Modern Vascular today announced that it was one of the first medical facilities in the country – and currently the only facility in the Western United States — to perform post-angioplasty dissection repair below the knee (BTK) with the Tack® (4F) Implant, which has been recently approved by FDA. This procedure uses a first-of-its-kind vascular implant to repair dissections following balloon angioplasty in treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) below the knee. Today’s outpatient procedure was performed by Dr. Scott Brannan, Chief of Endovascular Surgery, at Modern Vascular’s clinic in North Mesa, Arizona.

“The BTK Tack Device changes everything, giving us the confidence we need to aggressively and appropriately size and treat the tibial vessels,” said Dr. Brannan. “Vascular specialists as a whole have not been aggressive enough in treating tibials, partially due to the fact that we have not had a reliable tool to repair long segment tibial dissections when they occur.”

“Dr. Brannan and Modern Vascular have been working with us for almost six months now,” says Todd Royal, Territory Director at Intact Vascular. “Dr. Brannan’s skill level with Critical Limb Ischemia and the absolute commitment of everyone at Modern Vascular in the prevention of limb amputation made it a perfect match.”

Balloon Angioplasty, also referred to as Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA), is a minimally invasive and effective treatment for PAD and CLI. During this treatment, there is a risk that the artery wall will become damaged. While this damage (also called a “dissection”) occurs frequently; it is often overlooked, undiagnosed and untreated. Dissections can lead to clotting and blood flow obstruction, lowering the likelihood that the vessel will remain open and increasing the risk that a repeat procedure will become necessary. The Tack Endovascular System is uniquely designed to preserve the vessel, minimize vessel inflammation, and enhance blood flow.

PAD is a common condition, affecting more than 12 million people in the United States and over 202 million people globally. PAD develops when arteries become clogged with plaque that limits blood flow to the leg. This blockage can cause poor circulation, pain while walking, changes in skin color, and wounds that do not heal, and can progress to CLI, a more severe form of the disease that places patients at an increased risk for life-threatening infections and amputation. The goals of treating PAD and CLI are to restore blood flow to manage symptoms (pain), improve the patient’s ability to walk and exercise, slow advancement of the disease, and preserve limbs.

Dr. Scott Brannan, Chief of Endovascular Surgery at Modern Vascular, is a nationally recognized expert in treating peripheral artery disease and is frequently an expert speaker on interventional radiology. He has successfully completed over 3,000 distal lower extremity arterial reconstruction for limb salvage. He is the founding member of the prestigious CLI Global Society. Dr. Brannan leads clinical innovation and serves as a brand ambassador for the company. In addition to serving as Chief of Endovascular Surgery, Dr Brannan performs procedures at both of the two Modern Vascular clinics in the Mesa area.

About Modern Vascular

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through infrapopliteal, inframalleolar and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, rapid wound healing, and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular currently operates and manages nine clinics across AZ, CO, NM, TX, VA. Three new clinics have planned openings over the summer in Southhaven MS, Ft Worth TX and San Antonio TX. For more information, visit www.ModernVascular.com .

About Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI)

Critical limb ischemia (CLI) is the most severe form of peripheral arterial disease (PAD). Affecting approximately 7.6 million people in Western Europe and the United States, CLI symptoms significantly increase in severity and place patients at an increased risk for life-threatening infections and limb amputation. If left untreated, 50% of patients with CLI will undergo an amputation or die within the first year.

About the Tack Endovascular System

The Tack Endovascular System is designed to repair dissections following peripheral balloon angioplasty. Pre-loaded with six self-expanding nitinol devices for above-the-knee (ATK) interventions, or four for below-the-knee (BTK) interventions, the Tack Endovascular System can be deployed to treat multiple dissections using a single catheter and leaving behind significantly less metal than stents. Additionally, the Tack Endovascular System is designed to minimize vessel inflammation, promote healing, improve outcomes and preserve future treatment options for PAD and CLI patients. Visit https://www.intactvascular.com/tack-endovascular-system/ for more information.

The Tack Endovascular System has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. For more information on the Tack Endovascular System, please visit: www.intactvascular.com

