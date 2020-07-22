Breaking News
Modernized Systems in Works for Liquor and Cannabis Industry

Slalom selected as contractor to update aging licensing and enforcement systems

SEATTLE, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (WSLCB) recently announced the selection of Slalom, as the contracted partner for the Systems Modernization Project (SMP). SMP will implement a new application to replace WSLCB’s aging licensing and enforcement technology systems, as well as update the agency’s business processes and operations. 

“A modern industry needs a modern solution. Slalom has an impressive and relevant track record, including successful projects for other agencies in Washington State,” said Rick Garza, Director of WSLCB. “Customers will have enhanced self-service capabilities, increased automation and improved transparency into licensing processes. The ultimate goal is to provide licensees and the public better access to data they need.”

The state legislature recently authorized the agency to replace its existing licensing and enforcement systems. Several of the agency’s critical systems have reached the end of their lifespans and their functionality is limited. In addition, other systems can’t be integrated with existing systems, which requires significant work including manual double entry, which may lead to delays in important functions such as issuing licenses or permits.

Slalom will manage the implementation of the CRM integration tool, configuring the Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) solution to replace the current system, which was implemented over 30 years ago.

“We’re excited to partner with WSLCB to simplify the agency’s electronic systems and making them less complex. This is a big step forward to getting businesses the information they need in a timely manner,” said Gretchen Peri, Practice Director, Slalom.

The project is underway, with many staff hours already dedicated to analyzing and defining the agency’s business processes. The agency will be reaching out to licensees and other stakeholders throughout the project with updates, and eventually demonstrations and testing. The anticipated “go live” date for the project’s new system is Fall 2021.

WSLCB is responsible for roughly 25,000 licensees whose applications, licenses and renewal would be impacted by the system overhaul. WSLCB issues near 12,000 permits that would be impacted as well.

About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In over 35 markets across the US and around the world, Slalom’s teams have autonomy to move fast and do what’s right. They’re backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world’s top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 8,000 employees. Slalom was named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2020 and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

