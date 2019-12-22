Following days of violent, sometimes deadly protests across India against a new citizenship law critics say discriminates against Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a rally on Sunday for his Hindu nationalist party in the capital.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Modi says citizenship law not anti-Muslim as protests continue across India - December 22, 2019
- Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally - December 22, 2019
- Afghanistan’s Ghani wins slim majority of presidential vote in preliminary results - December 22, 2019