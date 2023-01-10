Global modified atmosphere packaging market to gain from an increase in the shift towards convenient and easy-to-carry packaging solutions, says Fact.MR.

Rockville, MD, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global modified atmosphere packaging market is anticipated to garner US$ 25 billion by 2033, increasing at a 4.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) is a sophisticated method of storing packaged food for a longer period of time. It has the ability to actively and passively regulate or adjust the environment surrounding the product inside a packaging. The packaging material enables perishable products to be shelf-stable, which improves the product’s quality, color, and freshness. Modified atmosphere packaging is now commonly utilized in the packaging of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, bakery products, poultry, seafood, and meat products.

Rising demand for ready-to-eat products and convenience foods is driving the market growth. Modified atmosphere packaging techniques enable manufacturers to improve the life span of these items in order to satisfy rising demand without compromising production quality or rate. This, combined with the increasing demand for novel packaging solutions, particularly in the food and beverage industry, is hastening product adoption.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has raised the demand for packed meals that can be preserved for later consumption, prompting producers to use modified atmosphere packaging. Aside from that, rising demand for on-the-go items and altering consumer preferences toward hygienic, quality, and freshly prepared foods are driving up product demand.

The establishment of strict food safety standards by several nations’ governing agencies is encouraging the use of modified atmosphere packaging to prevent potential health issues. Moreover, growing disposable incomes, rising consumer health consciousness, developments in food packaging technology, and a preference for easy-to-handle and convenient packaging are all contributing to market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global modified atmosphere packaging market is valued at US$ 16 billion in 2023.

The market is projected to touch a valuation of US$ 25 billion by 2033.

Worldwide demand for modified atmosphere packaging is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The North American market is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Fruits and vegetables accounted for 37% share of modified atmosphere packaging in 2022.

“The modified atmosphere packaging market is expected to be driven by several factors, including growing consumer interest in organic & natural food products, a shift in consumer focus toward the consumption of on-the-go food products, and the rising popularity of modified atmosphere packaging in the pre-cut produce market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Modified Atmosphere Packaging Industry Research

By Material : Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Polyethylene Polyethylene Terephthalate Polyamide Other Materials

By Application : Poultry Seafood & Meat Products Fruits & Vegetables Convenience Foods Bakery & Confectionery Dairy Products Other Applications

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Regional Analysis

North America is likely to lead the global modified atmosphere packaging market during the forecast period. The United States is dominating the North American market due to increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions for perishable, fresh, and processed food.

Competitive Landscape

The global MAP market is fairly competitive. Modified atmosphere packaging companies are focusing on increasing their position through strategic collaborations and R&D expenditures.

Amcor, a global pioneer in creating and delivering reliable packaging solutions, acquired a state-of-the-art flexible packaging facility in the Czech Republic in August 2022.

Amcor Plc revealed in January 2021 that the Carbon Trust’s ‘Reducing CO2 Packaging’ Label can now be placed on Amcor packaging to show major carbon footprint reduction. It is part of the company’s lifecycle assessment service, which helps brands to measure the carbon footprint of their packaging from raw materials to end-of-use.

Ametek Mocon introduced the Dansensor Checkpoint 3 EC Headspace MAP Gas Analyzer in June 2021, which aids in the measurement of O2/CO2 or O2 in modified atmosphere packages for smoked produce, flammable gas, and high oxygen applications.

Klöckner Pentaplast (KP) created a fresh protein-modified atmosphere packaging tray in June 2021 that many meat packers can use throughout California. Kp’s premium modified atmosphere packaging tray offers a design that enables 30% more trays per pallet. Kp’s MAP tray is based on an annual capacity of 30 million US 3-2.0 size trays; it can fit 3,500 MAP trays per pallet, as opposed to the industry standard of 2,200 trays per pallet.

Key Companies Profiled

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Ilapak International SA

Amcor Ltd

Linde AG

Bemis Co., Inc

CVP Systems, LLC

Berry Plastics Corporation

Coveris Holdings SA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global modified atmosphere packaging market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of material (ethylene vinyl alcohol, polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyamide, other materials) and application (poultry, seafood & meat products, fruits & vegetables, convenience foods, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, other applications), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

