Modified Tattoo Gallery Delivers Superior Laser Tattoo Removal and Fading for Cover Ups with the Astanza Duality Laser in Winter Park, Florida

Modified Tattoo Gallery is hosting a Halloween Costume Contest and Bad Tattoo Contest event on October 28th. Come dressed to kill for the chance to win a free laser tattoo removal.

Winter Park, Florida, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Modified Tattoo Gallery, Winter Park’s leading tattoo studio, offers advanced laser tattoo removal and tattoo modification services featuring the Astanza Duality laser. The family-owned studio is well renowned for its talented tattoo artists, clean and modern studio, and excellent customer service. Modified Tattoo Gallery decided to add laser tattoo removal to improve their cover up artwork and continue their promise of creating tattoos that make their clients feel happy and confident.

“Everyone has a different story or reason for wanting tattoo removal or fading. Modified Tattoo Gallery uses laser tattoo removal as more than just an eraser. Our primary reason for investing in the Astanza Duality is to transform existing tattoos and remove limitations that cover ups present without fading,” said Justen Borrero, owner. “Fading a tattoo before a cover up removes size and color constraints and opens up a world of design options for both our artists and our clients to play around with.”

Unlike medical spas, aesthetic laser practices, and physicians who offer laser tattoo removal, Modified Tattoo Gallery’s laser technicians are first and foremost tattoo artists, giving them an edge over their competitors. In addition, their background in tattoo application and deep understanding of the skin-and-ink relationship allows them to retrace the tattoo in specific areas, target specific colors, and better assist cover up clients interested in laser tattoo removal.

The Astanza Duality used at Modified Tattoo Gallery is a state-of-the-art Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that boasts high peak power for optimal ink shattering. The Duality produces two versatile wavelengths, 1064 nm and 532 nm, that are safe to use on all skin types and target a wide range of popular ink pigments. Furthermore, the Duality is designed to shatter more ink in the skin with each treatment for faster fading in fewer total sessions.

Modified Tattoo Gallery is hosting a Halloween costume contest and bad tattoo contest on October 28th from 1:00 pm to 9 pm. The attendee with the best costume will receive one free laser treatment, and the person with the worst tattoo will receive full removal of their tattoo for free. Videos and photos will be taken at the event, so come dressed to kill! Modified Tattoo Gallery is also offering a special of 15% off laser tattoo removal treatment packages throughout October.

About Modified Tattoo Gallery

Modified Tattoo Gallery is a full-service tattoo studio that creates custom tattoos in various styles and offers advanced laser tattoo removal. Their shop offers a relaxing environment featuring private rooms, an art gallery, and a small café. Modified Tattoo Gallery’s mission is to create tattoos and modify existing artwork tailored to each client’s specific wants and needs.

Modified Tattoo Gallery offers free laser tattoo removal consultations and tattoo assessments. To schedule an appointment, visit https://modifiedtattoogallery.com/ or call (407) 755-2292. Modified Tattoo Gallery is located at 3586 Aloma Ave Suite 9, Winter Park, FL 32792.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

CONTACT: Astanza Laser Astanza Laser (800) 364-9010 info@astanzalaser.com