ModSquad Hires People and Culture Strategic Leader

ModSquad is proud to announce Kristyn DeRaffele has joined as Vice President of People Operations. Kristyn will be responsible for helping to nurture and grow the Mod community along with the company’s employee base worldwide.

“We have created an amazing culture and work opportunity that thousands of people are attracted to join. Remaining true to our mission and quality of service calls for an expert people operations strategist like Kristyn,” said Mike Pinkerton, COO and General Counsel of ModSquad. “We are so excited to have her join our Mod Movement.”

Kristyn joins ModSquad from Tara at Home where she was Vice President of Field Development. Prior to Tara at Home, she was Director of Coaching and Training for Stella and Dot responsible for field coaching and training for an independent salesforce of 40,000. During her tenure, she oversaw the redesign of online tools and training platforms to increase field activation and facilitated a global, cross functional team to deliver field activation strategies to achieve annual revenue targets. Kristyn has also operated her own consulting firm helping businesses define and execute successful talent acquisition and organizational development projects. In addition, she was Director of Human Resources for Bulldog Solutions and held various human resource roles including Executive Vice President of Human and Organizational Development at The Sak, Kristyn holds a B.A. from Antioch University and M.A. in Organizational Development and Transformation from California Institute of Integral Studies.

“ModSquad is an amazing company with a great opportunity for Mods and businesses alike,” said DeRaffele. “I have extensive experience working with culture-rich companies in growth mode so I am very excited to join this talented leadership team to further the company’s track record as a fun, profitable and innovative business.”

Based in ModSquad’s Austin, Texas office, Kristyn’s focus will be on three key priorities: recruitment, training and people operations. She will be expanding recruiting strategies and helping to evangelize the Mod network around the world to attract top talent from college campuses to online communities to top customer service organizations. She will also steer the company’s efforts to offer the best management resources and training programs to benefit employees’ professional development and give ModSquad clients the best digital engagement resources.

About ModSquad

ModSquad is a global provider of on-demand digital engagement services, known as ModSourcing: outsourcing MODernized. ModSquad offers expert-level service in customer support, moderation, social media, and community.

