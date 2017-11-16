Breaking News
Home / Top News / ModSquad Hires People and Culture Strategic Leader

ModSquad Hires People and Culture Strategic Leader

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

San Francisco , Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

ModSquad is proud to announce Kristyn DeRaffele has joined as Vice President of People Operations. Kristyn will be responsible for helping to nurture and grow the Mod community along with the company’s employee base worldwide.  

“We have created an amazing culture and work opportunity that thousands of people are attracted to join. Remaining true to our mission and quality of service calls for an expert people operations strategist like Kristyn,” said Mike Pinkerton, COO and General Counsel of ModSquad. “We are so excited to have her join our Mod Movement.”

Kristyn joins ModSquad from Tara at Home where she was Vice President of Field Development. Prior to Tara at Home, she was Director of Coaching and Training for Stella and Dot responsible for field coaching and training for an independent salesforce of 40,000. During her tenure, she oversaw the redesign of online tools and training platforms to increase field activation and facilitated a global, cross functional team to deliver field activation strategies to achieve annual revenue targets. Kristyn has also operated her own consulting firm helping businesses define and execute successful talent acquisition and organizational development projects.  In addition, she was Director of Human Resources for Bulldog Solutions and held various human resource roles including Executive Vice President of Human and Organizational Development at The Sak,  Kristyn holds a B.A. from Antioch University and M.A. in Organizational Development and Transformation from California Institute of Integral Studies.

“ModSquad is an amazing company with a great opportunity for Mods and businesses alike,” said DeRaffele. “I have extensive experience working with culture-rich companies in growth mode so I am very excited to join this talented leadership team to further the company’s track record as a fun, profitable and innovative business.”

Based in ModSquad’s Austin, Texas office, Kristyn’s focus will be on three key priorities: recruitment, training and people operations. She will be expanding recruiting strategies and helping to evangelize the Mod network around the world to attract top talent from college campuses to online communities to top customer service organizations. She will also steer the company’s efforts to offer the best management resources and training programs to benefit employees’ professional development and give ModSquad clients the best digital engagement resources.

About ModSquad
ModSquad is a global provider of on-demand digital engagement services, known as ModSourcing: outsourcing MODernized. ModSquad offers expert-level service in customer support, moderation, social media, and community. 

CONTACT: CONTACT:			
[email protected]
US: 916.913.4465 
UK: 028 2003 2123
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.