Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Modular Construction Market Size Worth USD 143 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.55% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Modular Construction Market Size Worth USD 143 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.55% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Modular Construction Market Information Report, by Product (Columns & Beams, Roofs & Floor, Walls, and Others), By Construction (Relocatable Modular and Permanent Modular), By Material (Wood, Plastic, Steel, Concrete, and Other), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and North America), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, US, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Modular Construction Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Modular Construction Market Information by Product, Construction, Material and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% CAGR to reach USD 143 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope

Modular construction assists in developing permanent or temporary facilities, including classrooms, industrial facilities, construction camps, and military housing. Furthermore, modular houses and buildings are widely used in rural locations where conventional construction activities are impossible. Modular construction has vital applications in fast-food restaurants, commercial offices, healthcare facilities, and churches. In addition, the method is being popular across the globe given its benefits such as enhanced flexibility, ability to function in remote locations, high market acceptance, eco-friendly construction process, high quality, and low waste generation.

According to the studies, modular construction is accountable for over 30 to 50% of the net savings compared to its conventional counterpart. The global market is set to have fun with the building and construction industry in the coming years. the growth of the market is mainly credited to the increasing emphasis on productivity, workplace safety, and efficiency. Furthermore, the factors such as the growing focus on reducing the cost and time, significant adoption rate, renewed interest in improving the healthcare infrastructure, and massive investments in the development of residential housing are also projected to catalyze the market’s growth over the assessment timeframe.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1682

Competitive Analysis

The global market for modular construction has prominent players such as:

  • Red Sea Housing 
  • Algeco Scotsman
  • Lendlease corporation 
  • Fluor Corporation
  • Guerdon modular budiling  
  • Algeco Scotsman
  • Laing O’Rourke
  • Kleusberg
  • Katerra 
  • Bechtel Corporation

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global modular construction market has registered enormous growth in the last few years. The market’s growth is mainly credited to the growing industrialization and urbanization across the globe. Furthermore, the market has witnessed significant investment growth in the last few years. The rising investment in infrastructure development is one of the crucial drivers of the market’s growth. In addition, the expanding population across the globe has caused a major spike in need for the construction market across the globe. Moreover, the growing number of government initiatives and adoption rate of the lean manufacturing technique will likely offer lucrative opportunities to the market players worldwide over the assessment timeframe.

Market Restraints

Although several aspects are likely to catalyze the market’s growth, the market’s growth is likely to be hampered by some of the aspects. The major capital investment required for offsite manufacturing items is one of the major parameters that impede the market’s growth. In addition, the rising rate of urbanization has been putting a lot of pressure on the construction sector worldwide. Also, the need for efficient use of money and space is challenging in the market. The urge to develop the innovative building for every modular construction becomes quite tough for the players in the market. With the modular construction, the customers need exclusivity in the building. On the other hand, sometimes, offering these choices to the customers may cause a number of challenges.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (146 Pages) on Modular Construction: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/modular-construction-market-1682

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the majority of market sectors across the globe. The pandemic has led to causing severe damage to the global economy in recent times. The construction industry involves a number of labours. On the other hand, the worldwide restrictions and lockdowns have halted the operations in the construction market. The laborers are not able to get to the work locations. The imposition of several precautionary rules and regulations to curb the spread of the disease led to a major disruption in the market supply chain networks. The COVID-19 pandemic led to volatility and uncertainty in work across the global market. On the other hand, the market expects to get back on track over the coming years.

Segment Analysis

The global modular construction market has been segregated into various segments-based material, type, end-user, module, and region.

Based on type, the global market for modular construction is divided into permanent and relocatable.

The global modular construction market is split into concrete, steel, and wood-based materials.

Based on the module, the global modular construction market is divided into partially-sided modules, mixed modules, primary structure modules, open-sided modules, and four-sided modules.

The global market for modular construction is divided into education, retail, office, healthcare, and commercially based on end-user.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1682

Regional Analysis

The global market for modular construction is analyzed across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The MRFR report suggests that the Asia-Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share in the global modular construction market over the coming years. the growth of the regional market is mainly credited to the increasing construction work in the commercial sector. In addition, the governmental initiatives encourage eco field building construction, which boosts the regional market’s growth.

The North American region is projected to secure the second position across the global modular construction market over the assessment era. The regional market’s growth is primarily credited to the requirement for high-end construction projects across the region. In addition, the growing requirement for modular construction in the telecommunication and IT field is also projected to boost the growth of the market over the coming years.

The European regional modular construction market will register substantial growth over the assessment timeframe. The regional market’s growth is primarily attributed to the high infrastructural development across the region.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1682

Discover more research Reports on Construction Industry, by Market Research Future:

Energy-Efficient Windows Market Information by Glazing Types (Double, Triple Low-e & Others), by Components (Glass, Pane spacers, and Frame), Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and by Region – Forecast to 2030

Flooring Market Information by Material (Carpets, Tiles, Vinyl & Rubber, Wood & Other), by Type (Soft covering, Resilient, Non-resilient & others), Application (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail and Sports) and by Region – Forecast to 2030

Fiberglass Pipes Market information report by Type (GRE Pipes, GRP Pipes and Other pipes), by Fiber type (E-glass, T-Glass, S-Glass, R-Glass and Others), by End use (Oil & gas, Chemicals, Sewage, Irrigation and others) and Region – Global Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)
99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor
New York, NY 10013
United States of America
+1 628 258 0071 (US)
+44 2035 002 764 (UK)
Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.