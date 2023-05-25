Rapid colocation expansion and the rising adoption of cloud applications across industries drive market growth.

New York, USA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Modular UPS Market Information Deployment Mode, By Component, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Forecast till 2032”, the market of Modular UPS could thrive at a rate of 10.53% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 8.617 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

Modular UPS Market Overview:

Modular UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) refers to a power protection system that comprises individual modules that can be added or removed according to the power requirements of the application. These modules are connected in parallel to provide a redundant and reliable power supply in case of any power outage or voltage fluctuations. Modular UPS systems offer a range of benefits, including scalability, flexibility, easy maintenance, and high efficiency. They are widely used in critical applications, such as data centers, hospitals, and industrial processes that require continuous and reliable power supply.

Modular UPS systems have a broad range of applications across industries, including data centers, telecommunications, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and more. These systems are particularly useful in mission-critical applications where even a few seconds of power loss can cause significant losses. For example, in data centers, modular UPS systems provide reliable power backups to protect data and equipment from damage caused by power outages, voltage fluctuations, or other disturbances. In hospitals and healthcare facilities, modular UPS systems ensure uninterrupted power supply to critical medical equipment, such as ventilators and monitors.

Modular UPS Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Modular UPS industry include

ABB Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric

Delta Electronics Inc.

Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd.

Riello Electronica Group

Tripp Lite

Scope of the Report – Modular UPS Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 8.617 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 10.53% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities The rapid colocation expansion Key Market Dynamics The rising adoption of cloud applications across industries



Industry News- March 2021

The Modular UPS market happened when Schneider Electric, one of the leading players in the market, launched a new range of modular UPS systems under its Galaxy VL brand. The new systems feature lithium-ion batteries and offer high power density, efficiency, and reliability, making them suitable for use in data centers and other mission-critical applications.

Modular UPS Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The driving factors for the Modular UPS market include the increasing demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply, the growing need for energy-efficient power solutions, and the rising adoption of cloud-based services and data centers. As more companies rely on digital technologies, the need for reliable and efficient power supply solutions continues to grow. Modular UPS systems offer a scalable and flexible solution to meet these requirements, enabling organizations to optimize their power infrastructure according to their needs.

Market Restraints:

The market for Modular UPS systems is not without its challenges. Market restraints include the high initial cost of installation, the complexity of maintenance, and the lack of standardization in the industry. The high cost of modular UPS systems can be a significant barrier to entry for smaller businesses, while the complexity of maintenance can increase the risk of downtime and other issues. Additionally, the lack of standardization in the industry can make it challenging to compare different systems and ensure interoperability.

COVID 19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Modular UPS market. On the one hand, the increasing reliance on digital technologies and remote work has driven the demand for reliable and efficient power supply solutions. On the other hand, economic uncertainty and disruptions to supply chains have slowed down the growth of the market. However, as the world moves towards recovery, the Modular UPS market is expected to continue its growth trajectory.

Market Segmentation

By Component- The Components in the market include Solutions and Services.

By Organization Size, the segment includes Large Enterprises, Small Enterprises, and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Vertical, the segment includes BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Defense, and Data Centers

Regional Insights

North America’s market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient power solutions and the adoption of digital technologies. The region’s emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and the adoption of advanced power management technologies are expected to fuel market growth in the region. Further, Europe’s market for Modular UPS systems is driven by a strong focus on sustainability and the use of renewable energy sources. The region’s increasing adoption of green technologies and energy-efficient solutions is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the most significant growth in the Modular UPS market, driven by the increasing demand for data centers and cloud-based services in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region’s increasing adoption of advanced technologies and digital transformation is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

