Moen Inc. Leverages Liquidity Services to Extend the Life of its Surplus Manufacturing Assets

Posted by: GlobeNewswire

Wide Selection of Manufacturing Equipment up for Auction on Liquidity Services Marketplace www.Go-Dove.com

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moen Inc. has contracted Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) to conduct an online auction for manufacturing assets no longer needed in daily operations. The equipment sale promotes the sustainable disposition of its surplus assets including stamping presses, machine tools, plant support equipment and other machinery from Moen’s metal stamping facility in Pine Grove, PA. Interested buyers can now bid on over 80 items via Liquidity Services’ online marketplace www.Go-Dove.com.

“As we seek to promote sustainable asset disposition practices and increase our recovery on our idle assets, we have found Liquidity Services to be the industry expert in finding professional buyers for manufacturing equipment,” said Todd Piatt, vice president of global manufacturing for Moen. “Liquidity Services’ global buyer base and extensive industry experience will be valuable as we wrap up the closing of our Moen Pine Grove facility.”

Bidding for Moen’s assets will be open until Wednesday, September 18 at 5pm ET at Liquidity Services’ online marketplace www.Go-Dove.com. Please visit the auction webpage for more details and to sign up for the event at Go-Dove.com.

“We are honored to be selected by Moen to manage the sale of their surplus manufacturing assets in Pine Grove,” said Chris Register, vice president of sales for Liquidity Services. “The sale presents a rare opportunity for other manufacturers to obtain equipment from the number one consumer faucet brand in North America.”

Featured assets include:

  • Bliss 500 Ton Press
  • Decoiling and Cutting Line
  • Crest 2G2506 GENISIS Ultrasonic Cleaner with Hook Conveyor
  • Hydraulico 600/400 MP Draw Press’s
  • Tennsmith LM 510 Power Shear
  • Hi-Lite SB-M10 CONVERSION-ENC Bottom Bowl Polisher
  • Warco 300-2-48C 200 Ton Press
  • Ingersoll Rand IRN75H-CC Air Compressor
  • Ingersoll Rand SSR-EP75 Air Compressor
  • Hi-Lite TDP-M2 Deck Grinding Machine

Liquidity Services’ Go-Dove marketplace allows professional buyers to acquire quality used industrial manufacturing and plant support equipment from any location around the globe. Bidders can evaluate available equipment from an online platform and then purchase assets via auction from top companies like Moen. Go-Dove.com provides buyers an easy and secure purchasing experience, which includes buyer support services, logistics and multiple payment methods.

About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The Company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 12,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and more than 3.5 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Contact:

Julie Davis
Liquidity Services
Senior Director
202-467-6234
[email protected]

