Mogadishu checkpoint blast kills at least 61: ambulance official

An explosion at a busy checkpoint in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday killed at least 61 people and wounded dozens, an ambulance service official said, the latest in a string of deadly attacks.
