MOGL Monetize™ Democratizes Access to NIL Technology, Deal Sourcing, Compliance, and Education for All NCAA Institutions

MOGL Monetize™ The leading NIL technology solution for universities and their student-athletes.

MOGL Founders Ayden Syal, Chief Executive Officer (left) and Brandon Wimbush, Chief Athletic Officer (right).

New York, NY, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rhodes College, the College of Southern Nevada (CSN), and Lincoln University have selected MOGL as their exclusive name, image and likeness (NIL) solution. Through MOGL Monetize™, schools receive leading digital agency services, compliance technology and education for all of their student-athletes.

MOGL was built to provide equal access and equal opportunity for all NCAA athletes and institutions. These partnerships ensure that Rhodes, CSN and Lincoln University athletes are connected with thousands of NIL deals and university administration is provided the technology to monitor automatic disclosures and connect their alumni, partners, and fanbases to their athletes.

“We are thrilled to partner with MOGL and provide opportunities for our student-athletes,” said Rhodes College Director of Athletics Jim Duncan. “After reviewing all of the options in the space, MOGL offers a far deeper level of service and support for our institution while sourcing deals for our student-athletes. The company’s technology and athlete-first approach will help our staff tremendously.”

Duncan added, “the Memphis community locally and the sports marketing community nationally will now have direct access to our athletes, giving them the chance to build their brands on and off the field at a higher level.”

University partners are provided a compliance dashboard housing disclosure logs and insights on NIL transaction activity. They now also have a secure place to direct their brand partners, local businesses, and alumni to engage with their athletes.

“We are excited for this partnership between MOGL and CSN, as MOGL’s platform provides our student-athletes with safe, compliant access to NIL opportunities and helps our staff immensely,” said Dexter Irvin, CSN Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation. “Through this partnership, our athletes will be granted access to verified NIL deals and education resources while our community is given the technology to access our athletes.”

An added benefit for MOGL partners is opt-in access to MOGL Master™, a holistic NIL education course and e-learning curriculum covering key topics such as financial literacy, tax guidance, contract legal review, and brand building.

“MOGL’s platform and amazing technology provides our student-athletes with opportunities to explore the NIL market with compliance safeguards, tools and training that is far more advanced and equitable than anything else on the market,” said former Lincoln University Director of Athletics and Recreational Services, Harry Stinson III. “We are excited about MOGL’s commitment to diversity and the empowerment of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).”

Stinson continued, “MOGL has found the perfect sweet spot which engages campuses in this market that is economical and has built solutions that benefit and educate all of our student-athletes while providing us a safe medium to connect with our alumni and business community.”

“Year 2 of NIL is about equal access and equal opportunity,” said MOGL CEO Ayden Syal. “These university partnerships are examples of our ability to provide all schools with the technology needed to help their student-athletes monetize their NIL and connect with the school alumni and partners.”

Syal added, “at MOGL, our main goal is to provide leading technology and support for all institutions and student-athletes, and MOGL Monetize™ does just that.”

MOGL is currently onboarding university partners who are committed to providing equal access and opportunity to NIL deals for all of their student-athletes.

Universities who are looking for market-leading NIL deal sourcing, technology and support can learn more here.

More About MOGL

MOGL is the leading NIL technology solution offering digital agency services, compliance, and education to athletes, brands, and institutions. On MOGL, athletes are connected with brands and fans in a seamless and compliant manner. The company also offers NIL education and resources to athletes, universities and partners through MOGL Master™.

MOGL was founded by Notre Dame graduates Ayden Syal (SBJ 30 Under 30) and former Quarterback, Brandon Wimbush (Front Office Sports Rising 25). The platform is committed to supporting all athletes as they navigate this new era in collegiate athletics.

The team has deep-rooted knowledge in collegiate athletics with experienced staff members including former D1 athletic directors Tom Bowen and Marie Tuitte as well as former University of Maryland Program Director for Student-Athlete Development Timothy Bryson.

MOGL has committed to donating proceeds to local youth athletic programming through a philanthropic partnership with Every Kid Sports.

Businesses, athletes, agents, and universities can learn more at www.mogl.online.

Attachments

MOGL Monetize™

MOGL Founders

CONTACT: Zoe Haugen MOGL 954-804-9710 zoe@mogl.online