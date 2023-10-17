MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mogul Energy International, a prominent figure in the energy and transportation sector, with a primary focus on transportation, logistics, warehouse consolidation, and distribution services for perishable and time-sensitive cargo, is pleased to announce its strategic intent to uplist to a higher exchange in 2024.

The company has officially engaged the services of Turner Stone & Company, commencing this partnership on April 1, 2024. The primary objective of this collaboration is to underscore Mogul Energy International’s unwavering commitment to enhancing shareholder value and fostering closer engagement with the investing community.

Ronen Koubi, CEO of Mogul Energy, emphasizes the significance of this partnership, stating, “Our association with Turner Stone & Company signifies our resolute commitment to uphold the highest standards of transparency and precision in the auditing of Mogul Energy International’s financial statements. This collaborative effort, uniting several entities under a singular roof, underscores our dedication to consolidating our assets with a vision of delivering shareholder value from the very outset. The intricacies of this process have been meticulously navigated to ensure success within the financial markets.”

Uplisting to a senior exchange stands as a momentous achievement for Mogul Energy International, reflecting the company’s unwavering dedication to augmenting shareholder value and expanding its market footprint. By reinforcing its financial underpinnings, the company is strategically positioning itself for sustainable growth and seizing augmented prospects in the highly competitive trucking industry.

Koubi further affirms, “This milestone attests to our financial discipline, operational prowess, and steadfast commitment to our valued shareholders. The concurrent reduction of debt on our balance sheet and the modernization of our fleet are set to exert profound positive effects on our ability to uplist to a higher exchange.”

Mogul Energy anticipates that this uplisting will garner the attention of institutional investors, including brokerage firms, mutual funds, and pension funds, whose mandates or investment guidelines may limit their involvement with companies listed on smaller exchanges. Koubi is optimistic that this strategic move will render the company more attractive to investors of varying sizes and will facilitate access to more accessible capital markets.

Additionally, this strategic advancement will empower Mogul Energy to tap into public markets on a higher exchange, ultimately bolstering its capacity to expand its fleet and harness market dynamics through proprietary initiatives. Koubi also underscores the anticipated amplification of the company’s visibility and reputation consequent to being listed on a higher exchange.

About: Mogul Energy International, Inc.

Mogul Energy International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation, logistics, and warehouse consolidation and distribution services for perishable and other time and temperature sensitive type of cargo. It offers refrigerated long haul, regional, and dedicated deliveries for industries that include floral, produce, plants, dairy, poultry, and meats, as well as dry high value commodities.

https://www.floridabeauty.com

info@floridabeauty.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company’s ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

