CALHOUN, Ga., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, Connections That Create Value, which details the Company’s progress toward its sustainability goals and shares stories that showcase the exceptional work accomplished by Mohawk’s thousands of employees around the globe.

“Sustainability is a key component of our business strategy and a core value for the thousands of women and men who make, sell and deliver our products,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Lorberbaum. “Within Mohawk, sustainability is not a stand-alone department or separate function – it is integrated into all we do. Our philosophy is simple: doing what is good is also good for our business.”

Mohawk’s 2022 report marks the 14th consecutive year that the Company has publicly presented its activities and objectives related to sustainability. Earlier this year, Mohawk promoted Malisa Maynard to serve as the Company’s new chief sustainability officer. Maynard executes the enterprise’s ESG strategies and collaborates with teams across the business to identify opportunities for improvements and test new ideas.

“Mohawk’s annual ESG report outlines actions we are taking to improve our business and enhance how we impact the planet, our communities and the people with whom we share them,” said Maynard. “As we continue our focus on a sustainable future through product innovation, carbon reduction and water restoration, we have already significantly exceeded our 2025 goals in three important environmental categories: Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity, waste-to-landfill intensity and water withdrawal intensity. We are energized by this progress, and we will continue to raise the bar on our performance.”

With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and talented teams in 19 countries, Mohawk offers an expansive residential and commercial product portfolio tailored to local preferences, including a wide range of sustainable options in every category. Recognized as the world’s largest flooring manufacturer, the Company is a market leader in ceramic tile, carpet, laminate, luxury vinyl tile and sheet vinyl. Mohawk’s other building product categories include ceramic wall tile, natural stone, quartz and porcelain countertops as well as MDF/HDF boards, chipboards, decorative panels and polyurethane insulation for the European market. Collectively, these help to enhance energy efficiencies, reduce carbon emissions and better manage product lifecycles for new construction and remodeling projects,

Mohawk’s 2022 ESG report includes many accomplishments, including the following highlights:

Lowering greenhouse gas emissions : In 2022, Mohawk exceeded its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity goal, with a reduction of 35.3% from its 2010 baseline. Mohawk was recognized by USA Today as the only flooring company among America’s Climate Leaders in 2023.

: In 2022, Mohawk exceeded its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity goal, with a reduction of 35.3% from its 2010 baseline. Mohawk was recognized by USA Today as the only flooring company among America’s Climate Leaders in 2023. Increasing transparency : In its new ESG Report, Mohawk reports Scope 3 emissions for the first time.

: In its new ESG Report, Mohawk reports Scope 3 emissions for the first time. Investing in green energy : During 2022, the Company brought online two additional wind turbines in Belgium and installed more than 3,800 rooftop solar panels at five facilities in Australia and New Zealand.

: During 2022, the Company brought online two additional wind turbines in Belgium and installed more than 3,800 rooftop solar panels at five facilities in Australia and New Zealand. Advancing product circularity: In 2022, Mohawk recovered 40 million pounds of end-of-life product to repurpose in addition to incorporating recycled content into thousands of products. More than 60% of Mohawk’s total manufacturing waste was recovered, recycled or reused in 2022.

In 2022, Mohawk recovered 40 million pounds of end-of-life product to repurpose in addition to incorporating recycled content into thousands of products. More than 60% of Mohawk’s total manufacturing waste was recovered, recycled or reused in 2022. Improving water restoration : Mohawk’s global water withdrawal intensity has improved 47% from its 2010 baseline, reflecting millions of gallons of wastewater reused in manufacturing processes. Across 11 North American ceramic tile manufacturing plants, 84% of process wastewater is recovered.

: Mohawk’s global water withdrawal intensity has improved 47% from its 2010 baseline, reflecting millions of gallons of wastewater reused in manufacturing processes. Across 11 North American ceramic tile manufacturing plants, 84% of process wastewater is recovered. Expanding workplace diversity : In the U.S., more than 55% of Mohawk’s 2022 new hires were Black, Indigenous or People of Color, raising the representation of these groups to 45% of the Company’s U.S. workforce.

: In the U.S., more than 55% of Mohawk’s 2022 new hires were Black, Indigenous or People of Color, raising the representation of these groups to 45% of the Company’s U.S. workforce. Partnering with employees to improve safety : In 2022, Mohawk’s facilities in Australia and Italy attained ISO 45001 certification, the global benchmark in workplace health and safety.

: In 2022, Mohawk’s facilities in Australia and Italy attained ISO 45001 certification, the global benchmark in workplace health and safety. Giving back in meaningful ways: Mohawk earned the 2023 Susan G. Komen™ Promise Award for the Company’s two-decade leadership in the fight against breast cancer, which has generated almost $7 million to help find a cure.

Mohawk earned the 2023 Susan G. Komen™ Promise Award for the Company’s two-decade leadership in the fight against breast cancer, which has generated almost $7 million to help find a cure. Enhancing governance: In 2022, Mohawk increased its Board diversity and implemented a formal Board of Directors Selection Policy in 2023. The Company also strengthened its Privacy Policy and defenses against cybersecurity threats.

Mohawk’s 2022 ESG Report is prepared in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards. In addition to GRI, Mohawk uses the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to guide ESG disclosures. Since 2017, Mohawk has also published an annual climate change questionnaire with CDP Global, an international nonprofit organization that helps companies and cities disclose their environmental impact. Mohawk is currently working on the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive framework and will be subject to the EU Taxonomy and will report to that in the future. Mohawk also participates in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices and a component of the S&P 500 ESG Index.

To view Mohawk’s 2022 ESG report, please visit here.

A brief video overview of Mohawk’s philosophy on sustainability is available here.

