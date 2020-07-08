Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call on the Web

Breaking News
CALHOUN, Ga., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Second Quarter 2020 earnings release on Thursday, July 30, 2020 you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 am ET.

  What: Mohawk Industries, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
     
  When: July 31, 2020
    11:00 am ET
     
  Where: www.mohawkind.com 
    Select Investor Information
     
  How: Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or 
    Live Conference Call:   Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)
                                         Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int’l)
                                         Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int’l)
                                         Conference ID: 8039409

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website through August 28, 2020 or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int’l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 8039409.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Frank Boykin, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2025

